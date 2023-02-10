Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Morgan James to Release 'Nobody's Fool' Album in March

Morgan James to Release 'Nobody's Fool' Album in March

Nobody’s Fool is set for release on March 31.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Called a "phenomenal talent" by The New York Times, renowned vocalist, Broadway performer, and Juilliard School alumna Morgan James today released the first song from her upcoming album, Nobody's Fool, a cover of seminal artist Jeff Buckley's "Everybody Here Wants You." Nobody's Fool is set for release on March 31.

Today James revealed the full tracklist (below) of Nobody's Fool, a 90s-style R&B album, which includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia) in addition to her husband and musical collaborator Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album.

"My first studio album, Hunter, was rooted in R&B. And while the albums that followed leaned heavily into classic soul, I knew I wanted to return to my R&B roots at some point. I'm a 90s kid, and that music just feels good."

Known for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career like Joni Mitchell, D'Angelo, and The Beatles, James covered Buckley's entire album Grace several years ago. Returning to Memphis to record Nobody's Fool, James felt inspired to pay tribute to Buckley again with this album's sole cover.

"When I began digging into what I wanted on this album, I thought about the fact that we were recording in Memphis and that this city of soul is where we tragically lost Jeff," she says. "I've always loved what he started with this song, and I thought I'd attempt to finish what he had already poured so much beauty into."

James will kick off a tour in support of Nobody's Fool starting March 25, fittingly in Memphis, where the album marked the third she recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording. The two-month trek runs through May 23 in Baton Rouge prior to two Symphonic Soul dates in Florida. A full tour itinerary is included below.

Watch the new lyric video here:

MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL Tracklist

Available March 31, 2023 Pre-save the album here.

  1. Everybody
  2. As It Is
  3. Let It In
  4. Everybody Here Wants You
  5. Interlude (Like I Do)
  6. I Waited For You
  7. Nobody's Fool
  8. Interlude (Take Away My Sorrow)
  9. Nobody's Fool But Mine
  10. I'll Be Holding On
  11. The Hurting Kind
  12. You Found Me

MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR 2023

*denotes symphony dates

March
25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts
31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre

April
1 - Boston, MA - City Winery
2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia
10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown
13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago
14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry
22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground
23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars
28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum

May
2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club
3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall
4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - The Mission
12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret
15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
18 - Austin, TX - Antone's
19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company
20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*
28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*



Sam Hunt Releases New Song Walmart Photo
Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Walmart'
Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song “Walmart” today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne maintain an undercurrent in “Walmart” that life has a way of working out, as Hunt transports the listener to a small town run in with an ex’s mother.
Jax Jones Releases New Single Whistle Featuring Calum Scott Photo
Jax Jones Releases New Single 'Whistle' Featuring Calum Scott
The official video for “Whistle” was shot in London on an old bus that Jax used to ride in Elephant & Castle, his local borough. The lives of the sundry passengers unfold as a special motion control (MoCo) camera follows them on their travels, from morning until evening. Jax co-directed the video with Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy, George Ezra). 
Kendrick Scott Releases One Door Closes, Another Opens Single Photo
Kendrick Scott Releases 'One Door Closes, Another Opens' Single
Drummer and composer Kendrick Scott released his new single 'One Door Closes, Another Opens' with an accompanying live performance video. The song is the second single from his upcoming full-length Corridors - Corridors is Scott's third album for Blue Note Records, and his first compositional treatment of trio context: saxophone, bass, and drums.
Masego Shares New Single Two Sides Photo
Masego Shares New Single 'Two Sides'
On his edgy new single “Two Sides,” GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego warns a new love that the duality of his Gemini nature makes romance unpredictable. The track, which was released now via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records, was produced by Albert Hype and BASSCHARITY. Louie Lastic served as executive producer.

From This Author - Michael Major


RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'
February 10, 2023

Rvmdon's new single “Pump It” is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, “Pump It” quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that’s sure to get any crowd jumping.
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'
February 10, 2023

The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'
February 10, 2023

Though it’s not a concept album, ATTLAS’s production and Walters’ lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world. The atmospheric electronica duo is ATTLAS and Richard Walters.
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+
February 10, 2023

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.
iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'
February 10, 2023

iyla drops her new EP, Appetite For Disaster, out now. The 7-track EP features previously released tracks, ‘Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,’ ‘2LATE,’ ‘F.O.H.,’ ‘Lost Me” (feat. Benny The Butcher) and the anthemic focus single, ‘Impala’featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Symba. All tracks were written by iyla and produced by her longtime collaborator, Kadis.
share