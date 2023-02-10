Morgan James to Release 'Nobody's Fool' Album in March

Called a "phenomenal talent" by The New York Times, renowned vocalist, Broadway performer, and Juilliard School alumna Morgan James today released the first song from her upcoming album, Nobody's Fool, a cover of seminal artist Jeff Buckley's "Everybody Here Wants You." Nobody's Fool is set for release on March 31.

Today James revealed the full tracklist (below) of Nobody's Fool, a 90s-style R&B album, which includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia) in addition to her husband and musical collaborator Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album.

"My first studio album, Hunter, was rooted in R&B. And while the albums that followed leaned heavily into classic soul, I knew I wanted to return to my R&B roots at some point. I'm a 90s kid, and that music just feels good."

Known for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career like Joni Mitchell, D'Angelo, and The Beatles, James covered Buckley's entire album Grace several years ago. Returning to Memphis to record Nobody's Fool, James felt inspired to pay tribute to Buckley again with this album's sole cover.

"When I began digging into what I wanted on this album, I thought about the fact that we were recording in Memphis and that this city of soul is where we tragically lost Jeff," she says. "I've always loved what he started with this song, and I thought I'd attempt to finish what he had already poured so much beauty into."

James will kick off a tour in support of Nobody's Fool starting March 25, fittingly in Memphis, where the album marked the third she recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording. The two-month trek runs through May 23 in Baton Rouge prior to two Symphonic Soul dates in Florida. A full tour itinerary is included below.

Watch the new lyric video here:

MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL Tracklist

Available March 31, 2023 Pre-save the album here.

Everybody As It Is Let It In Everybody Here Wants You Interlude (Like I Do) I Waited For You Nobody's Fool Interlude (Take Away My Sorrow) Nobody's Fool But Mine I'll Be Holding On The Hurting Kind You Found Me

MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR 2023

*denotes symphony dates

March

25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts

31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre

April

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown

13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry

22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground

23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum

May

2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club

3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - The Mission

12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret

15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

18 - Austin, TX - Antone's

19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company

20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*

28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*