Miynt Debuts New Single 'Nothing Personal'

Today, Stockholm artist Miynt has released a brand new single titled "Nothing personal," out now via B3SCI Records. Listen below.

A trip back to her guitar-driven roots, the song is a nostalgic slow-burner setting Miynt's delicately haunting vocal against understated production showing the confident restraint of a seasoned artist and songwriter.

The new track follows the release of recent single "A bite of papaya," which drew widespread love from Spotify including the Oyster playlist cover as well as adds to several New Music Friday playlists, All New Indie, and OFF POP. The Line of Best Fit loved the track's "cinematic style and slick, light-footed melodies," while DIY coined it "a dazzling psych-soaked dance-pop number." Vogue Paris also added the track to a monthly playlist.

2019 saw Miynt release her Stay On Your Mind EP, which included singles such as "Peaches" and "Lucy In Disguise" and drew love from outlets like Refinery29, Flaunt, KALTBLUT, and L'Officiel with additional support from KCRW and SiriusXMU. Miynt sat down to discuss the project in an exclusive with Billboard.

Miynt's signature blend of psych rock and lo-fi grunge with a distinct pop songwriting sensibility has captivated fans since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which boasted singles "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool." DIY described the EP's tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail," adding to further support from The FADER, Stereogum, SPIN, KCRW and Zane Lowe / Beats 1.

Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows (pre-pandemic) and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone.

Miynt is hard at work on an upcoming new album. Stay tuned for more to come in 2021.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Miynt