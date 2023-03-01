Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miley Cyrus to Release 'Flowers' Demo

The new track will be released on Friday, March 3.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Miley Cyrus will release the demo of her #1 single "Flowers" on Friday, March 3.

The track is off her new album "Endless Summer Vacation." The new LP, which is set for release next Friday, March 10, will feature collaborations with Brandi Carlile and SIA.

2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally both digitally and at physical retailers. Fans can pre-order multiple configurations now including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also pre-save the album on streaming services here.

Unsurprising to no one, Miley kicked off 2023 in full force. "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which Miley co-hosted with global superstar Dolly Parton was a major success. In addition to the announcement of "Flowers", the live special featured an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests including Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily and Fletcher as well as Paris Hilton, SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

Watch the music video for "Flowers" here:

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 190 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song "Without You". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters".

Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others. Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Watch the album trailer here:

Photo: Marcell Rév




