Miles From Kinshasa Releases New Mixtape 'if not now, then when'

Kinshasa (DRC) born, South London raised artist Miles from Kinshasa returns with a brand new mixtape 'if not now, then when' a seamless exercise in dexterity, put together with frequent and long time collaborator kadiata. Having steadily placed himself as one of the most idiosyncratic vocalist and producers in the UK, it delivers on and offers even more potential to come from him.

Speaking on the project, Miles from Kinshasa adds: 'The project is ultimately affirmation to yourself but also demanding accountability from yourself, but it also poses a question to the listener too. It's a very intentional project, Kadiata and I take pride in that and you can feel it from top to bottom. I never like to revisit the same sound from an album twice, and in line with my previous projects this fits in to that ideology perfectly. If not now, then when?'

Miles' last 18 months have seen the release of a string of singles, from the instant hit 'Don't Be An Opp' featuring kadiata, the haunting 'Glitchin', the blissful 'This Side' & the imperious sequel 'Don't Be An Opp II' tapping Knucks & Sam Wise for the occasion.

Coming off the back of a debut tour as support for Murkage Dave across 6 cities in the UK (Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester & London), Miles from Kinshasa is primed to embark on his own two city tour in London & Paris respectively in the coming year.

Listen to the new single here: