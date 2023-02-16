Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miles From Kinshasa Releases New Mixtape 'if not now, then when'

Miles From Kinshasa Releases New Mixtape 'if not now, then when'

Miles' last 18 months have seen the release of a string of singles.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Kinshasa (DRC) born, South London raised artist Miles from Kinshasa returns with a brand new mixtape 'if not now, then when' a seamless exercise in dexterity, put together with frequent and long time collaborator kadiata. Having steadily placed himself as one of the most idiosyncratic vocalist and producers in the UK, it delivers on and offers even more potential to come from him.

Speaking on the project, Miles from Kinshasa adds: 'The project is ultimately affirmation to yourself but also demanding accountability from yourself, but it also poses a question to the listener too. It's a very intentional project, Kadiata and I take pride in that and you can feel it from top to bottom. I never like to revisit the same sound from an album twice, and in line with my previous projects this fits in to that ideology perfectly. If not now, then when?'

Miles' last 18 months have seen the release of a string of singles, from the instant hit 'Don't Be An Opp' featuring kadiata, the haunting 'Glitchin', the blissful 'This Side' & the imperious sequel 'Don't Be An Opp II' tapping Knucks & Sam Wise for the occasion.

Coming off the back of a debut tour as support for Murkage Dave across 6 cities in the UK (Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester & London), Miles from Kinshasa is primed to embark on his own two city tour in London & Paris respectively in the coming year.

Listen to the new single here:



Gold Casio Share Debut Album Hits Radio Photo
Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'
Gold Casio are set to entrance populations through space-age disco and electrifying visuals. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the group's advanced sounds blend indie-tronic dance rhythms and pulsing psychedelic pop, pulling from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from '80s art pop, nu disco, electro funk and more. With beats and rhythms that ooze Daft Punk or Justice, paired with vocals that sound like a Blondie meets Talking Heads super group, listeners are guaranteed to get these infectious melodies stuck in their heads.
T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March Photo
T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Single Moving On ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell Photo
Dub Pistols Release Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single Photo
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single
John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share