Michigander Releases Eponymous Debut Album

Michigander – the acclaimed indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer – has released their highly anticipated eponymous debut album via Totally Normal Records/Thirty Tigers.

Hailed by NPR as “one of indie rock’s most exciting stories in the last few years,” the album features the aspirational single, “Peace of Mind,” co-written with renowned producer/musician Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy), “Emotional” and the top 5 AAA summer favorite, “Giving Up,” which was released alongside an official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel (Andrew McMahon, Manchester Orchestra) and featured on beloved TV shows Shrinking and Grey's Anatomy. Michigander is now available digitally and on limited-edition vinyl exclusively here.

Michigander have been touring continuously since early 2024 and won't be stopping anytime soon. Tonight, the band plays a hometown record release show at Nashville, TN's Basement East. In April, Jason will hit the road with Dawes to support their Oh Brother Tour with a special duo set. More tour dates will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket information, please see www.michiganderband.com.

MICHIGANDER LIVE 2025

FEBRUARY

7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East w/ Special Guest Sydney Sprague

APRIL

9 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre *

10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse * (SOLD OUT)

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center

16 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre *

17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center *

26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

* - w/ Dawes

Photo Credit: Erik Frost

