Michael Carmine Di Bianco Releases Debut Studio Album 'STAGE & SCREEN'

Michael Carmine Di Bianco is a contemporary pianist based out of New York City who specializes in unique and lush piano cover arrangements and original compositions.

STAGE & SCREEN is Michael's debut studio EP album, celebrating legendary composers from cinema and the Broadway stage. This beautifully nostalgic collection of songs was recorded over this past year as a love letter to the arts. Michael's optimistic and appreciative outlook on life allowed him to create a romantically soothing and uplifting album.

Michael's style is a distinct blend of adult contemporary, classical, pop and jazz, with a touch of sentimentality and soulfulness. The album features selections from notable composers such as Ennio Morricone, Stephen Sondheim, Michel Legrand, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more. While keeping the structure and integrity of these iconic compositions intact, Michael was able to reinterpret and create instrumental versions that let the audience connect both musically and emotionally.

"I play from the ear and from the heart," said Michael. "When a song moves me so deeply, I have to interpret what I'm experiencing on the piano."

Michael began his music career performing at iconic NY venues such as Joe's Pub, Feinstein's 54 Below, The Duplex and many more. While he's had much experience performing onstage in musicals and plays, his true passion always comes back to sitting in front of the black and white keys.

"I grew up in a very arts loving environment. There was always music playing in our home. Opera, Broadway, Film and Classical were among my favorite genres," said Michael. "The lush musical scores had such an impact on me, that I would go to my piano and figure out how to play the songs I had just heard. In my adult life, playing piano helped me find my voice. I want listeners to experience the same joy and emotion that music has brought to my life".

Earlier this year, Michael released his first original composition single, IL VIANDANTE.

STAGE & SCREEN is now available on all major music streaming services.Learn more at MCDBmusic.com