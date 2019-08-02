Miami EDM Artist Kim Cameron Debuts In China At Xiamen Music Festival

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning EDM artist Kim Cameron makes her debut performance in China at the 2019 Xiamen Music Festival. Hosted by the Siming District, the People's Government of Xiamen City, the festival runs from June 30-August 17th at multiple venues located across the Shanghai region. Musicians from all over China and from various countries will perform and compete during the month and half long festival. Cameron will perform on August 17th, the last day of the Festival. She will also receive an honorary award as recognition for her contributions as an international musician.



Artists and bands from the Silk Origin International Music Alliance member countries will also be performing. The Festival is organized by the Siming District Culture and Tourism Bureau of Xiamen City; and by the OCT Tianshi Cultural Group.

For more details:

http://silkoriginmusic.com/Events.html

http://xmpc.xmyyysj.com/gpm

In the past decade, Kim Cameron has released 10 critically acclaimed albums. Her dance songs skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard and DJ Dance charts in the US and earned spins at AAA, CMJ and Top 40 radio stations throughout the United States. She has toured the US as well as the Caribbean, the UK, Europe and now China. She achieved Billboard Top 40 radio success twice. She has had 5 number #1 songs on several national DJ charts as well as charting on commercial radio in the US and internationally. In addition, Cameron's music videos have garnered over 2 million YouTube views. She has also won numerous awards for her songwriting and creative music videos, including the American Songwriting Award in 2018, Silver Medal at the Global Music Awards, and Winner of Best Cinematography for short film at the 2018 Madrid International Film Festival.

http://kimcameronmusic.com

http://xmpc.xmyyysj.com/gpm





