Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album 'Champagne For Breakfast'

Born and raised in Queens, NY, Meyhem Lauren has long been one of the culture's most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The multi-media artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective.

In addition to his musical contributions, Meyhem has also gained international notoriety as a charismatic cast member on the smash TV series Fu*c That's Delicious; alongside long-time friends and frequent collaborators Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, and The Alchemist. When not composing masterpieces, Meyhem Lauren also does voice work, which has been heard in memorable commercials and campaigns for FIFA World Cup and the NFL Super Bowl.

Meyhem has an extensive collaborative musical history, which includes previous projects with DJ Muggs, Harry Fraud, Buckwild, Madlib, and most recently Black Vladimir with Daringer.

For his next entrée, Meyhem restores his chemistry with two iconic and legendary producers Madlib and DJ Muggs, as the trio announces their forthcoming collaborative album Champagne For Breakfast. Produced in its entirety by Madlib and DJ Muggs, Champagne For Breakfast will be released on 4-7-23.

Meyhem Lauren x Madlib and DJ Muggs have now liberated two sparkling singles from Champagne For Breakfast with "Wild Salmon," and "Fresh Out The Water," (which also includes a new video). Both singles are now available!

Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Champagne For Breakfast will be released on 4-7-23 via Soul Assassin Records.

Check out the new singles here: