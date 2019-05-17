Members of GothBoiClique Debut New Songs, On North American Tour With Misery Club This Summer

May. 17, 2019  

This summer's Love Gang Forever tour will unite members of the internet-born emo collectiveGothBoiClique and Misery Club's Zubin and Fantasy Camp for headline shows across North America. GothBoiClique members YAWNS, Cold Hart, Horse Head and fish narc will debut the first iteration of their new live band set up with performances at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Austin's Stubb's, Atlanta's Masquerade and more. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

Additionally, GothBoiClique Records debut two new songs today. YAWNS, the former producer and DJ of the late Lil Peep, provides live instrumentation on new tracks from Cold Hart and Horse Head. Watch Cold Hart and YAWNS' Max Moore-directed video for "Nick Cave In" here. Listen to Horse Head and YAWNS' "Such a Drag" here. Misery Club's Zubin also debuts a new song, "Giving Up," today-listen here.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, Fish Narc, JPDreamthug, Doves, and the late Lil Peep.

A by-product of the internet, members of GothBoiClique spanned the United States as they met one another online via Tumblr blogs, Bandcamp beat tapes, and Soundcloud messaging. In 2014, the collective pre-existed within the experimental rap collective Thraxxhouse. Eventually realizing they all shared a similar vision both sonically and aesthetically, GothBoiClique branched off and emerged into their own right. Having a large impact on SoundCloud's underground rap movement, GothBoiClique currently has only one group project together, the 2016 mixtape Yeah It's True. After gaining worldwide recognition and millions of streams, tragedy struck the clique with Lil Peep's untimely passing.

Continuing to remember the legacy of their brother, GothBoiClique head into 2019 with a newfound approach to their friendship and music, straying away from their iconic format of trap beats with guitar samples. Instead, the clique's members are choosing to structure their songs with live instrumentation by working closely with their producers Yawns and Fish Narc. Debut studio albums from Cold Hart and Horse Head are imminent.

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 30

Detroit, MI

El Club

August 1

Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza

August 2

Lawrence, KS

Granada Theater

August 3

Minneapolis, MN

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

August 5

Denver, CO

Marquis Theater

August 6

Salt Lake City, UT

Kilby Court

August 8

Seattle, WA

CCT

August 9

Vancouver, BC

Fortune

August 10

Portland, OR

Hawthorne Theater

August 12

Oakland, CA

The New Parish

August 13

Sacramento, CA

Holy Diver

August 14

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

August 16

Anaheim, CA

Chain Reaction

August 17

Phoenix, AZ

Rebel Lounge

August 19

Austin, TX

Stubb's Indoor

August 20

Dallas, TX

Dada

August 21

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live

August 22

New Orleans, LA

The Parish

August 24

Orlando, FL

SoundBar

August 25

Tampa, FL

Crowbar

August 27

Atlanta, GA

The Masquerade Hell

August 28

Durham, NC

Local 506

August 30

Richmond, VA

Canal Club

August 31

College Park, MD

MilkBoy

September 1

Pittsburgh, PA

Rex Theater

September 4

Hamden, CT

Space Ballroom

September 5

New York, NY

Bowery Ballroom

September 7

Toronto, ON

Hard Luck

September 8

Buffalo, NY

Rec Room

Image: Yawns; Horse Head; Fish Narc; Cold Hart



