Members of GothBoiClique Debut New Songs, On North American Tour With Misery Club This Summer

This summer's Love Gang Forever tour will unite members of the internet-born emo collectiveGothBoiClique and Misery Club's Zubin and Fantasy Camp for headline shows across North America. GothBoiClique members YAWNS, Cold Hart, Horse Head and fish narc will debut the first iteration of their new live band set up with performances at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Austin's Stubb's, Atlanta's Masquerade and more. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

Additionally, GothBoiClique Records debut two new songs today. YAWNS, the former producer and DJ of the late Lil Peep, provides live instrumentation on new tracks from Cold Hart and Horse Head. Watch Cold Hart and YAWNS' Max Moore-directed video for "Nick Cave In" here. Listen to Horse Head and YAWNS' "Such a Drag" here. Misery Club's Zubin also debuts a new song, "Giving Up," today-listen here.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, Fish Narc, JPDreamthug, Doves, and the late Lil Peep.

A by-product of the internet, members of GothBoiClique spanned the United States as they met one another online via Tumblr blogs, Bandcamp beat tapes, and Soundcloud messaging. In 2014, the collective pre-existed within the experimental rap collective Thraxxhouse. Eventually realizing they all shared a similar vision both sonically and aesthetically, GothBoiClique branched off and emerged into their own right. Having a large impact on SoundCloud's underground rap movement, GothBoiClique currently has only one group project together, the 2016 mixtape Yeah It's True. After gaining worldwide recognition and millions of streams, tragedy struck the clique with Lil Peep's untimely passing.

Continuing to remember the legacy of their brother, GothBoiClique head into 2019 with a newfound approach to their friendship and music, straying away from their iconic format of trap beats with guitar samples. Instead, the clique's members are choosing to structure their songs with live instrumentation by working closely with their producers Yawns and Fish Narc. Debut studio albums from Cold Hart and Horse Head are imminent.

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 30 Detroit, MI El Club August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza August 2 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater August 3 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall August 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater August 6 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court August 8 Seattle, WA CCT August 9 Vancouver, BC Fortune August 10 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater August 12 Oakland, CA The New Parish August 13 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver August 14 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room August 16 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction August 17 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge August 19 Austin, TX Stubb's Indoor August 20 Dallas, TX Dada August 21 Houston, TX Warehouse Live August 22 New Orleans, LA The Parish August 24 Orlando, FL SoundBar August 25 Tampa, FL Crowbar August 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade Hell August 28 Durham, NC Local 506 August 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club August 31 College Park, MD MilkBoy September 1 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater September 4 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom September 5 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom September 7 Toronto, ON Hard Luck September 8 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

Image: Yawns; Horse Head; Fish Narc; Cold Hart





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You