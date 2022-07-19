Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Thee Stallion Announces U.K. Show at the Iconic O2 Academy Brixton

Megan Thee Stallion Announces U.K. Show at the Iconic O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets go on general sale Friday 22nd July at 10am.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

hree-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion has announced plans to headline a U.K show at the legendary London venue O2 Academy Brixton, on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

This upcoming show will see the multi-platinum-selling musician deliver her signature hot girl summer anthems and A-list collaborations that include Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Beyonce, Shenseea and many more. Tickets go on general sale Friday 22nd July at 10am here.

The announcement also comes after the release of her scorching single, "Plan B," which sees the Houston native spitting bars over an iconic sample of Jodeci's "Freek'n You (Remix)" with Wu-Tang Clan. Earlier this year, Megan also teamed up with Dua Lipa for a powerful collaboration on "Sweetest Pie."

Most recently, Megan shined at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she won the "Top Rap Female Artist" award for the second consecutive year. She was also recognized by The Webby Awards and received the 2022 Special Achievement Award for artistry and advocacy efforts.

Since the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold-certified debut album, Good News, to earning two global record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits with the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B, Megan has proven unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and five BET awards.

MEGAN THEE STALLION 2022 SHOW DATE

Wednesday 24th August 2022 London, U.K. O2 Academy Brixton



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!