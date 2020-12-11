Meet Werley Nortreus, One Of The Greatest Haitian Musical Artists

Werley Nortreus, the talented Haitian musical artist began singing at a very young age in Haiti before he joined a youth choir at a church in Port-au-Prince. His first singing experience was at his dad's church when he was only 6 years old. He played drums at churches and sing at a very young age until he becomes very popular in the music industry when he released at least 4 studio albums. According to talents executives, he is one of the greatest Haitian musical artists in the world. During his music career, he released Li Se Bondye, Temwanyaj Pam, Yon Ti Goute, Vol.1 (Live), 1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1, and he will release a brand new album called 1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 2 in 2021.

He is professionally known as a successful Haitian musical artist, instrumentalist, drummer, and record producer in his community and other communities as well. Throughout his music career, he composes more than 50 songs and more than 50 instrumentals. In 2019, he released his fourth studio album called "1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1", and a song from the album called "Dear Ancestors" was nominated and received a music award from Atlas Elite Entertainment during a music competition in 2018. He started as a Christian and Gospel artist then later composed other genres of music.

During an interview with Kreol Magazine, he said that he is using his musical career and platform to promote positivity and inspiration. He was the founder and lead singer of a Christian rap group based in Haiti called "TMG" or "True Men of God" that released a successful song called "Ayiti Pap Peri" that radio stations in Haiti played live on air, included Radio Planet Kreyol. He was also a member of another Christian rap group based in the U.S. called "5 Stars" that performed at multiple concerts, festivals, and other events across the U.S.

Besides music, he is also known as a philosopher, intellectual, author, writer, entrepreneur, and politician. His knowledge and talents allow him to write books, cinematic stories, film screenplays, quotes, and compose music, instrumentals, and film score. In New-York city and other places across the world, some of his music compositions or songs were selected and air on radio stations, retail stores, and even in multiple clubs. He was approached by entertainment executives so he could work with America Got Talent, The Walt Disney Company, and even with bigger celebrities called Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mindy Kaling, and so many other stars.

His fourth studio album called "1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1" has been listed by Bon Déjeuner! Radio as one of the best new albums released in 2019 by Haitian artists. In showbiz, according to media outlets like News Ghana and Bon Déjeuner! Radio, he supported Haitian public figures and others in the film cinema and music industry through Ceraphin Corporation and Ceraphin Publishing Group that he founded.