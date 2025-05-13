Maxwell Debuts The Silent Serenade Ensemble with East Coast Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After lighting up arenas across North America on The Serenade 2024 Tour, Grammy-winning artist Maxwell has announced The Silent Serenade Ensemble, a limited run of intimate, reimagined performances on the East Coast. Maxwell will bring his unmistakable voice and signature blend of sensual soul and timeless grooves to MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C. for three consecutive nights—September 18, 19, and 20, followed by a very special hometown show at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 28.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10AM local time via musze.com. Full tour routing below. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates starting Wednesday, May 14.

These exclusive performances will differ from his recent run of dates—offering fans a completely unique experience. Each show will feature new arrangements of his classic hits and deeper cuts, supported by live percussion and a string quartet, bringing an elegant, cinematic dimension to Maxwell’s music.

This is a rare opportunity for fans to experience Maxwell in two of the country’s most beautiful and acoustically rich venues. The atmosphere promises to be immersive, personal, and emotionally powerful. Maxwell will be diving deep into his rich catalog for these exclusive performances, blending fan favorites with unexpected gems. These limited engagements promise a one-of-a-kind concert experience that brings fans closer to the artist than ever before.

This past February, Maxwell took to the seas for the second annual romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping in The Cayman Islands and Jamaica. The third annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise, taking place on the Norwegian Joy from February 7-12, 2026. Tickets are on-sale now HERE.

In 2023, the R&B legend performed sold-out symphony dates at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony), Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center (accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra). The Kennedy Center dates were a return to the esteemed venue since Maxwell’s record-breaking 2019 symphony run. His prolific performances included a three-night engagement at Hollywood Bowl, which Billboard described as “rapturous” and a showcase of “Maxwell’s still-supple tenor and hypnotizing falsetto.”

2025 Brooklyn & Washington D.C. Tour Dates:

September 18, 2025 / Washington, D.C. / MGM National Harbor – with opener: Yola

September 19, 2025 / Washington, D.C. / MGM National Harbor – with opener: Yola

September 20, 2025 / Washington, D.C. / MGM National Harbor – with opener: Yola

September 28, 2025 / Brooklyn, NY / Kings Theatre – with opener: Yola

Additional 2025 Tour Dates:

*Lucky Daye support

^Marsha Ambrosius support

#Leela James

&KEM

June 6, 2025 / San Jose, CA / SAP Center*

June 7, 2025 / Brooks, CA / Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center

June 13, 2025 / San Diego, CA / Toyota Grandstand Stage

June 14, 2025 / Highland, CA / Yaamava’ Theater

June 20 2025 / Sugar Land, TX / Smart Financial Centre*

June 21, 2025 / Durant, OK / Choctaw Grand Theater

July 4, 2025 / New Orleans, LA / Essence Festival of Culture

July 6, 2025 / Glynde Place, UK / Love Supreme Festival

July 8, 2025 / Paris, FR / Le Grand Rex

July 9, 2025 / Madrid, ES / Real Jardín Bontánico Alfonso XIII

July 12, 2025 / Rotterdam, Netherlands / North Sea Jazz Festival

July 20, 2025 / Helsingfors, FI / Allas Sea Pool

July 31, 2025 / Milwaukee, WI / Miller High Life Theatre#

August 1, 2025 / Hammond, IN / Horseshoe Hammond

August 2, 2025 / Rockford, IL / Hard Rock Casino Rockford

August 8, 2025 / Miami, FL / Kaseya Center*

August 9, 2025 / Orlando, FL / Kia Center*

August 10, 2025 / Jacksonville, FL / Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*

August 15, 2025 / Columbus, OH / Schottenstein Center*

August 16, 2025 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Arena*

August 22, 2025 / Detroit, MI / Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre^

October 3, 2025 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena&

October 4, 2025 / Columbia, SC / Colonial Life Arena&

October 5, 2025 / Raleigh, NC/ Lenovo Center&

February 7-12, 2026 / Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise

About Maxwell:

Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.’ It earned Grammy nominations, double platinum status and RIAAplatinum for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” The Platinum albums ‘Embrya’ (1998) and ‘Now’ (2001) followed. In 2009, Maxwell’s ‘BLACKsummers’night’ debuted at No. 1 on theBillboard 200, earning two Grammy awards, including Best R&B Album. With a total of four platinum album certifications from the RIAA, Maxwell’s latest album, ‘blackSUMMERS’night,’ earned him a third Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), anNAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul TrainAward (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

Recent accolades for Maxwell include the “Legend” Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and a performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he paid tribute to Michael Jackson with “The Lady In My Life.” Hiscritically acclaimed ‘The Night Tour’ made Pollstar’s 2022 list of“Top 20 Global Concert Tours,” (determined by average box office gross and the average ticket price for shows worldwide). Hisrecently wrapped Serenade 2024 North American Tour saw the artist play to his legions of fans across the continent, while returning to iconic venues such as Barclays Center and Kia Forum to major praise further cementing him a formidable force in the neo-soul and R&B spheres. Maxwell’s “Simply Beautiful,” a rendition of the classic Al Green cut that has been incorporated into his own mythology for years, topped Billboard’s Adult R&BAirplay Radio Chart, marking his ninth #1 single to top the chart and his 16th top ten hit throughout his illustrious career.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

