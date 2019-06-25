Matt Maeson Drops Grandson Remix Following His TV Debut Last Night

Fast-rising alternative singer/songwriter Matt Maeson (Neon Gold/Atlantic) made his TV debut last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers performing "Cringe", his Top 10 Alternative radio single with more than 74 MILLION streams to date. Today he celebrates the breakthrough performance with the release of a grandson remix to "I Just Don't Care That Much", taken from his debut album Bank On The Funeral.

Wrapping his sold-out first-ever headline run in May, Maeson has also announced his forthcoming headline Summer/Fall tour. The more than thirty city trek, presented by Live Nation's Ones To Watch, shows impressive growth from Maeson's recent run, with the majority of the shows tripling in venue size. The tour gets underway August 19th in Indianapolis and then travels through late November, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Detroit, and more. Maeson will also perform at a number of festivals and radio-sponsored events. For complete details and ticket information, please visit mattmaeson.com/#tour.

The upcoming shows are a continued celebration of Maeson's extraordinary debut album, BANK ON THE FUNERAL, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. "Maeson has been impressing the world with his dynamically emotional lyrics and equally powerful melodies with every song he releases," raved Ones To Watch, and BANK ON THE FUNERAL is no different. His authoritative voice commands the attention of anyone in earshot. Maeson strays on the lines between folk and alternative-pop, showcasing his diverse inspirations ranging from Johnny Cash to Kurt Cobain."

Matt Maeson has been on a remarkable journey all his life. The Chesapeake Bay, VA-native grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences - which include winning over crowds of naked women and Hells Angels at the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota - inspired him to begin writing songs, spare and powerful confessionals infused with additional strength via his raw, soulful vocal approach.

Maeson posted his first songs online in late 2015 and immediately drew attention as a major new songwriting voice. In summer 2016, Maeson embarked on his first US headline tour, presented by Communion, the influential artists' collective co-founded by Mumford and Sons' Ben Lovett and responsible for kickstarting the careers of such like-minded artists as Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Since then, Maeson has continued to live much of his life on the road, touring alongside artists like Jaymes Young, Bishop Briggs, and Vallis Alps, while also lighting up on his own at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Forecastle, and more.

AUGUST

17 Omaha, NE Maha Music Festival *

19 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

20 Detroit, MI Shelter

22 Albany, NY The Hollow

23 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

24 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

27 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

SEPTEMBER

21 Bristol, TN Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion *

OCTOBER

14 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

15 Columbia, MO Rose Music Hall

17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

18 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

21 Charlotte, NC The Underground

22 Nashville, TN Basement East

23 Birmingham, AL WorkPlay

25 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

26 Johnson City, TN Capone's

27 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

29 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

30 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

NOVEMBER

1 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

2 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

5 Chicago, IL House of Blues

6 Kansas City, MO recordBar

8 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

11 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

13 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

15 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

18 Houston, TX House of Blues

19 Dallas, TX House of Blues

20 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

mattmaeson.com/#tour





