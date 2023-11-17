Masego Releases New Masego Remixes

GRAMMY nominated artist Masego reups, recharges, and revitalizes four tracks from his acclaimed self-titled album, Masego, with the brand new Masego Remixes, out now.

Within this collection, Kweku Sanderson delivers a nostalgic and hyper catchy Detroit House take on the single “What You Wanna Try,” while Kooldrink infuses his Remix of the latter with Amapiano spirit and swagger.

Kooldrink is known for his collaboration with the recent GRAMMY nominated buzzing South-African R&B fusion artist Tyla. Elsewhere, Pocket revamps “Say You Want Me,” and Jamie Brown elevates the enthralling and entrancing “Black Anime” with his energetic reimagining.

Masego has continued to deconstruct and reconstruct anthems from his latest opus. Earlier this year, he served up a fan favorite Remix of “You Never Visit Me” [feat. Wale & Enny]. Rated R&B noted, “Still reeling from being left without a partner, Masego invites his newly added guests to share stories of abandonment,” and SoulBounce hailed it as a “catchy bop.” Essence touted it on “Best New Music This Week” and described it as “Sensational.”

In 2024 Masego will embark on his headline Where We Goin? Europe / UK tour with special guest Tanerélle hitting Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam, London and many more cities. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Reaching yet another high watermark, his self-titled album Masego incited widespread critical applause upon arrival. Vogue extensively profiled him, hailed Masego as “his most introspective album yet,” and praised his “balancing act between vulnerability and dogged confidence.”

Pitchfork highlighted the record among “33 Great Records You May Have Missed” and promised, “Masego sticks to his whimsical trap-jazz sound on his self-titled album, but adds a little more verve to his step.” HYPEBEAST raved that Masego is, “Well worth the wait, Masego returned with another dose of meticulously layered instrumentation, interspersed with the occasional burst of beatboxing.”

The jazz/hip-hop/RnB multi-instrumentalist prodigy has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date. Lady Lady, his full-length debut, contained the breakout hit "Tadow," certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico. The deluxe EP Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which included the RIAA Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver,” earned Masego his first GRAMMY nomination.

WHERE WE GOIN? TOUR DATES

1/24 - Oslo - - - Sentrum Scene

1/26 - Stockholm - Annexet

1/27 - Copenhagen - Falconer Salen

1/30 - Hamburg - Edel-Optics

1/31 - Berlin - - Columbiahalle

2/1 - Vienna - - Gasometer

2/3 - Zurich - - - Komplex 457

2/4 - Milan - - Fabrique

2/6 - Barcelona - - Sant Jordi Club

2/7 - Madrid - - LA Riviera

2/8 - Lisbon - - Sagres Campo Pequeno

2/11 - Paris - - - Zenith

2/12 - Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

2/15 - Amsterdam - - Afas Live

2/16 - Cologne - Palladium

2/19 - Glasgow - - O2 Academy

2/20 - London - Alexandra Palace

2/22 - Manchester - O2 Apollo

2/23 - Bristol - - O2 Academy

2/25 - Dublin - - Olympia

Photo Credit: Sam Erickson