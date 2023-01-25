Mary Middlefield Shares New Single 'This Ones For You'

The Switzerland-based singer, songwriter, and composer Mary Middlefield is thrilled to share her new single "This Ones For You" and announce her forthcoming debut album Thank You, Alexander, due out on March 3, 2023.

"This One's For You" was co-produced by Mary Middlefield alongside frequent collaborator Gwen Buord. The track demonstrates a more upbeat side to Mary Middlefield. Continuously pushing her songwriting abilities to the limit, Mary reflects on meeting her soul mate in the song with lines such as "Laying under blue skies talking to you, I haven't met you yet, someday I'll get to." capturing the essence of a budding romance.

As Mary continues to add personal touches to her growing artistry, the video, directed by Imogen Harrison (Peaky Blinders, Luz), reflects the story of a failed romance told through a fun-filled lens.

"It was a pleasure working with the same crew of musicians throughout the project, and we had a lot of fun improvising throughout the process of making the track," Middlefield explains. "As a child, we feel like we have to subscribe to certain stories we might come across in books or films and I wanted the track to mark a sarcastic tone to the traditional fairy tale, princess storylines we are fed."

Previously released singles from Mary Middlefield's upcoming debut LP Thank you, Alexander includes the emotive "Two Thousand One," and Mary's debut single, "Band Aid."

Middlefield began writing "Two Thousand One" immediately following a complicated and toxic breakup. The foundations of the track were written from the comfort of her own bed with her mother there by her side.

Throughout "Two Thousand One," Mary Middlefield offers full transparency on the emotional abuse she experienced throughout a previous relationship. The title of the track holds a significant meaning to Mary that is much more than meets the eye. Building the track around her initial chords, "Two Thousand One" was further developed with a synth and drum arrangement to complete a Folk-inspired sonic driven by Middlefield's rich vocals.

"The process of finishing the track happened so quickly, it was recorded two weeks after it was written, but it's definitely one of my favorites to date," Mary Middlefield explains. "I love how the song offers emotions from the head and heart which people often get during difficult moments within a relationship. It's a fun, sad, Folk song."

Watch the new music video here: