Marvel Releases SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS Soundtrack from Fall Out Boy Writers

Disney Junior Music: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends soundtrack is available today on Walt Disney Records.

GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Patrick Stump, lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, wrote and performed the theme song "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" and "Time to Spidey Save the Day" for the series. Stump, who serves as the series' songwriter and composer, also wrote four all-new original songs inspired by the series for the soundtrack - "Super Hero on the Beat," "Spin, Spin, Spin," "The Trace-E Shake," and "Super Hero."

Stump said, "I've gotten so attached to these characters after writing all the music for the first season of 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends,' so I jumped at the chance to write more songs for them."

In addition to his work as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of Fall Out Boy, Stump has also composed original scores for several films such as Gnome Alone for Netflix and the Tribeca premiered Mark Mary and Some Other People. He has also worked as a producer, writer, and performer with a wide range of artists, including Elton John, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

"Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends" tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and embark on heroic adventures to protect their community. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the series models the importance of teamwork and helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.

"Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends" is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Cartoons. Harrison Wilcox ("Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest") is executive producer, and Steve Grover ("Hello Ninja") is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies") and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively.

