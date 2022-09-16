Marcus Mumford Releases Debut Solo Album

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Marcus Mumford's first solo album, (self-titled), was released today by Capitol Records. Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Laura Marling) and recorded mainly at Sound City in Los Angeles, (self-titled) finds him collaborating with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels.

In celebration of the album's release, Mumford will kick off an extensive North American tour on Monday, September 19, with a sold-out show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. The headline run includes sold-out dates at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30) and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (November 30). Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 - October 14 and The A's will open from October 17 - November 10 (except October 30). Tickets are on sale here.

In a four-star review, NME hailed (self-titled) as "Mumford's most crafted studio recording to date...a career-best for the musician." Read the NME interview with Mumford HERE. The New York Times, Vulture, USA Today, Paste Magazine and others have singled out the album as one of the most notable fall releases. The Los Angeles Times hailed album opener "Cannibal" as the most personal and straightforward - and probably the finest - song he's ever released."

On "Better Angels," a song he co-wrote with Mills, Tobias Jesso Jr, and Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold, Mumford offers up a celebration of all those who supported him in owning his story. Last week, Mumford shared the official video for the track "Better Off High."

Directed by Julian Klincewicz (Louis Vuitton), it stars professional skateboarder Isiah Hilt. The album's first single, "Grace," which has amassed over 1.7 million combined global streams, is a Top 10 hit at AAA radio in the U.S. and charting in the Top 20 at Alternative and Top 25 at Adult Alternative radio.

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons. The band has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums and won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Listen to the new album here:

