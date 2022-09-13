Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marcus King Announces Young Blood Tour 2023

King's recent album was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Marcus King, the hugely acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist, returns to the UK and Europe for a string of shows next spring, in support of his recent album Young Blood.

Featuring a spectacular group of musicians as his band, King's on-stage charisma, unparalleled playing prowess and hugely soulful vocals mean these dynamic live shows are not to be missed.

King stated, "This European tour is going to be our biggest one yet. It has been a long time in the making, bringing a FULL night of Rock 'n' Roll, love and laughs! Can't wait to bring this show to your town."

A stadium-sized show full of soul, blues and country, King is already lighting up stages across the USA with songs from the highly-praised new album, produced by Dan Auerbach.

Listen to the new album here:

MARCH 2023 TOUR DATES

12th - Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
13th - Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
14th - 013 Poppodium, Tilburh, Netherlands
16th - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
17th - Bierhübeli, Bern, Switzerland
18th - De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium
19th - Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France
21st - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
22nd - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
23rd - SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK
25th - Leeds Beckett University, Leeds, UK
26th - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
27th - The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King was downright destined to play music. By eight-years-old, the fourth generation Greenville, SC, native performed alongside pops, grandpa and his uncles for the first time. Logging thousands of miles on the road as The Marcus King Band, he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show.

During 2020, he linked up with Dan Auerbach [The Black Keys] and cut his solo debut, El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Americana Album". Beyond praise from NPR, American Songwriter and more, Rolling Stone christened it "excellent", and Associated Press went as far as to claim, "El Dorado already stands out as a definite high point of 2020".

In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next. Along the way, he caught the attention of Rick Rubin and signed to American Recordings.

Plugged into his old man's dusty amp with a '59 Les Paul in hand, Marcus set out to make a rock 'n' roll record in 2022. He didn't disguise his ambitions at all. He didn't hold back. He didn't think about anything but writing from the gut, shooting from the hip and playing straight from the heart. Joined by Auerbach, he made the kind of rock 'n' roll record that makes arenas and asses shake, and it's called Young Blood.

