Marc Rebillet Confirms Show With Flying Lotus and Reggie Watt

New York-based global sensation Marc Rebillet confirms Flying Lotus and Reggie Watts will be joining him as support for a special, one night only performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 23. Tickets HERE.

The stop is part of the much-anticipated North American leg of his “We Outside” tour, kicking off later this month with a sold-out, four-night run at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club beginning September 26. Complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.

The North American run follows the massively successful summer dates across the U.K. and Europe. Watch clips from the shows HERE.

First rising to prominence with his beloved live streamed improvisational music and performances, Marc has pivoted to the studio to collaborate with Jacob Portrait (Lil Yachty, Alex G, Unknown Mortal Orchestra) in writing and producing his first ever single. The new track is mixed by Grammy-award winner Manny Marroquin (Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys) and mastered by Randy Merrill (Blink-182, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Maroon 5).

Different from Marc’s usual unique approach of making music from scratch with looped samples live, this single began with Marc improvising live to analog 8 tracks with a drummer.

“The only way to make Marc feel like he was taking on something he hadn’t before was to bring my 8 track and a drummer to the studio,” Portrait elaborates, “Marc is a master at saying what’s on everyone’s mind, but the game was what is rolling around in his head when the livestream isn’t on.”

ABOUT MARC REBILLET

Perhaps best known for his improvisational music and shows, Marc Rebillet, also known as “Loop Daddy,” first began live streaming in 2016 from his bedroom, wearing a bathrobe and boxers—videos that have gone on to accumulate over 300+ million streams. Marc has sold-out multiple global tours and performed at a host of festivals around the world including one of Coachella’s most-streamed sets ever from their Main Stage. A classically trained pianist, Marc has released three collections of improvised streams, accumulated 11.8 million streams on his music, 2 million YouTube subscribers and over 127 million views and counting. Marc has collaborated with a host of huge names throughout the years—performing streams with the likes of Erykah Badu, Reggie Watts, Flying Lotus and more, with Wyclef Jean, Tokimonsta, Tenacious D amongst others appearing as guests on his streamed series. He appeared in an ad for Rihanna’s Fenty brand and has been featured in films such as 80 For Brady, Dumb Money and Ricky Stanicky. He saw his first Billboard #1 song with the viral hit single, “Your New Morning Alarm.” 2024 will see Marc releasing his first studio-made music, huge tours spanning four continents and the debut of his documentary.

MARC REBILLET LIVE

September 22—Redmond, OR—Cascade Equinox Festival

September 26 (early show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 26 (late show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 27 (early show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 27 (late show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 28 (early show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 28 (late show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 29 (early show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

September 29 (late show)—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club (SOLD OUT)

October 19—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 25—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory

October 26—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory (SOLD OUT)

October 30—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom

October 31—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

November 1—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

November 3—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco

November 21—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse (SOLD OUT)

November 22—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse (SOLD OUT)

November 23—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

November 25—Washington, D.C.—9:30 club (SOLD OUT)

November 26—Washington, D.C.—9:30 club (SOLD OUT)

November 27—Washington, D.C.—9:30 club

November 28—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer (SOLD OUT)

November 30—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer (SOLD OUT)

December 2—Boston, MA—Royale (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Boston, MA—Royale (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 6—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 7—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall

December 12—Toronto, ON—The Concert Hall

*with Flying Lotus

