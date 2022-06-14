Marc Rebillet Announces Upcoming North American Tour

Today, acclaimed electronic artist and trailblazer Marc Rebillet announces his upcoming North American tour. The tour kicks off with a string of performances at major festivals including Bonnaroo, Badlands Music Festival, HARD Summer, Life is Beautiful, and Music Midtown. His solo headlining dates will begin Saturday, Oct 8th in Asheville, NC and will hit key markets this fall such as New York, Chicago, Boston, and more before wrapping at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on November 5th.

Marc Rebillet is a one-man improvised meltdown, and no two shows are ever the same. Also known as "Loop Daddy," the visionary croons about life's dirty fantasies with an infectious charisma that is rarely found in musicians. Armed with his keyboard, a loop station, and a silk robe, Rebillet is not only bulldozing the boundaries of proper lyricism, but also the bridge between individualism and music.

During summer 2020, Rebillet paved the way for a new kind of live show, embarking on a first-of-its-kind drive-in concert tour that took place in drive-in movie theatres across the U.S and received critical praise from Billboard, Pollstar, NPR, EDM.com, and more. The shows aimed to resemble the classic drive-in movie experience by showcasing short films instead of featuring traditional opening acts, and a portion of proceeds were donated to GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Rebillet will also be embarking on a summer European tour that kicks off in Lyon, FR later this month before wrapping in Bristol, UK in September.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12 PM ET. A limited number of tickets will be available through the official Artist Presale, beginning Thursday, June 16th at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Fans can register to receive the password via email and text at www.marcrebillet.com/tour.

See full list of tour dates below and please visit https://www.marcrebillet.com/ for more information.