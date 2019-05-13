Mara Connor & Langhorne Slim Share SOMEONE NEW, Out Now on Side Hustle Records

LA native Mara Connor is excited to share her newest single, a lovelorn duet with Langhorne Slim titled "Someone New." The single, the second from Mara's as-yet-unannounced debut album, marks the debut release for Side Hustle Records -- hear "Someone New" via all DSPs HERE. The track and its accompanying video debuted via Consequence of Sound, who said, "Connor and Langhorne take opposite perspectives in the melancholy duet. Where Connor's character is wrestling with her heartbreak... Langhorne's is sorrowfully wishing she can find a way to move on." Those in New York City and Los Angeles will be able to catch Mara on June 8 at The Mercury Lounge (supporting The Pierces) and on August 29 at The Moroccan Lounge, respectively.

"Someone New" had nothing short of a banner debut weekend. The track was added to four Spotify editorial playlists -- Fresh Folk, The Pulse of Americana, New Indie & Alt., and This Is Langhorne Slim. The track also made its radio debut via KCSN, whose Kevin Bronson also called it "a beautiful duet in the great tradition of beautiful duets" via Buzzbands LA.

Mara and Langhorne recorded "Someone New" to tape at the Bomb Shelter in East Nashville with producer Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Margo Price). It features some of Nashville's finest: Jon Estes (guitar, bass, piano), Dave Racine (drums) and Billy Bennett (harmonies). "Someone New" marks the second single from her upcoming debut album.

The "Someone New" music video was co-directed by Mara and her filmmaker mom Kate Connor, edited by Ross Kolton and shot by Schuyler Howie. It takes a behind the scenes look at the genesis of the song and captures the analog recording process at the East Nashville studio.

Mara and Langhorne met briefly at a concert at City Winery in New York. Later that year Mara found herself recording her debut album at the Bomb Shelter in East Nashville, where Langhorne had also coincidentally recorded. After hearing his voice on the radio, singing on NPR's World Cafe, she knew she wanted him to sing on the duet.

Mara's first single "No Fun" was lauded by Rolling Stone (as a "Song You Need to Know" and in their"This Week in Music Playlist" along with Neil Young and St. Vincent) and named Buzzbands' "No. 1 Favorite Song of 2018." Mara just made her SXSW debut and was called one of the "12 best up-and-coming artists at SXSW" by Greg Kot at the Chicago Tribune.

Founded in 2019, Side Hustle Records is a digital label comprised of the music industry veterans at Big Hassle Media. Not tied to any one genre or style, but rather to musical artistry in all its forms, everyone at Side Hustle has set their sights on advancing artists' careers in any way they can. Side Hustle Records is distributed exclusively by The Orchard. Look out for more exciting releases from Side Hustle in the coming months.

LIVE 2019

6/8 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY *

8/29 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

* - w/ The Pierces





