Mack Keane & ESTA Release First Collaborative EP 'Intersections'

Today, dynamic duo Mack Keane & ESTA release their debut collaborative EP 'Intersections' via Soulection records. Mack Keane's crooning vocals and ESTA's production prowess culminate in 6 tracks of genre-bending rhythmic bliss.

Of their debut EP release, the pair shared, "We've been working on and holding onto this music for a long time. It's very freeing to finally share it with the world. Our first session ever was right before the pandemic, and from that moment, we knew we were musical kindred brothers. The project is really about finding balance in your life through hardships and heartbreak. There are always ebbs and flows, decline and regrowth; it's the rhythm of living. But you want to end up right in the middle where those opposites meet - the intersection."

Together, the duo strikes an inimitable and infectious balance between vibes, elevating R&B and soul to another stratosphere in the process. A highlight from the record includes a glowing feature from rising R&B starlet Joyce Wrice on "Thought of You." Joyce, who is currently on tour with Lucky Daye, helps put their contemporary LA-fulled sound on the map. A duet harmonious in both sound and spirit, Mack Keane & Joyce sing about knowing each other in a past life.

They recently set the stage for the project with "O.M.L." [feat. DESTIN CONRAD]. Beyond posting up thousands of streams, it incited widespread critical acclaim. Clash hailed it as "an exquisite slow jam," and Los Angeles Magazine touted it on the "Weekend Playlist." Soulbounce warned, "Resist the urge to hit up your ex to get that old thing back when you give Mack Keane and ESTA.'s 'O.M.L.' featuring DESTIN CONRAD a spin," and Rated R&B observed, "Over sweet guitar strums and a melodic backbeat, Keane and Conrad sing the boastful lyrics from the perspective of two lonely men who are desperate to have their partners back in plain sight."

'Intersections' also includes the duo's inaugural collaborative single, "Open Up." Right out of the gate, it garnered acclaim from UPROXX deeming it an "ethereal and levitating track," while Complex hailed the video, "a visual just as smooth as the track itself."

Listen to the new EP here: