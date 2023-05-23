MOONSHINE BANDITS Announce 'Pour Decisions' Headlining Summer Tour

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 A.M. PT.

MOONSHINE BANDITS will bring their genre-defying signature sound which melds backwoods bravado, country soul, keg-thumping beats, and hip-hop fusion to audiences across the U.S. this summer on a headlining tour following the July 14 release of their anticipated album POUR DECISIONS via ONErpm.

The tour will start on Saturday, June 3 and stretch throughout the summer including three performances at the famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD. During the run, MOONSHINE BANDITS will be supported by Good Ol' Boyz, Dusty Leigh, Brandon Hart, and Who TF Is Justin Time? on various dates. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 A.M. PT at https://moonshinebandits.com/. See below for the full tour dates.

“There's a reason why we selected Dusty, Good Ol' Boyz, and Justin to be a part of this tour,” says MOONSHINE BANDITS front men Dusty ‘Big Tex’ Dahlgren and Brett “Bird” Brooks. “We wanted this run to be wild and crazy. We wanted it to be a big party so everyone that attends can leave their job and not worry about any day-to-day stress. There's definitely going to be some ‘Pour Decisions’ made and we can't wait to make them over and over again each night with you all!”

MOONSHINE BANDITS have paved the way for the budding country/rap genre amassing a dedicated legion of fans who call themselves the “Shiner Nation” with their grassroots touring and rebellious, outlaw values.

The California-based duo recently shared the second single from POUR DECISIONS: “I’m A Problem” which features Juno Award-winning Canadian rapper MADCHILD. Watch the music video HERE. The album’s anthemic, chant-inducing debut single “I’m A Rebel” was released on March 15; stream it HERE.

POUR DECISIONS features 15-tracks that continue to show MOONSHINE BANDITS paving their own lane. The album takes its inspiration from the struggles and successes of America’s extraordinary era when dreams were being made while hunting for that elusive precious gem.

Just like the rumrunners, bootleggers, smugglers, and outlaws of old, the MOONSHINE BANDITS provide a supply of goods for the demand, defying the mandates and trends of mainstream pop-culture. Playing off its title, the duo have also partnered with California Cowboy Whiskey to release Bucked Up Whiskey.

Catch MOONSHINE BANDITS on the road in the following cities:

Sat -   6/3 -   Walla Walla, WA - Walla Walla Fairgrounds

Sat -   6/17 - Roseville, CA - -  Goldfield Trading Post

*Thu   7/6 -   Cedar Rapids, IA -    North Point Bar

^Sat - 7/8 -   Elkhart, IN - -  The Lerner Theatre

*Sun   7/9 -   Sebewaing, MI - - Kretschzky's BBQ

*Tue   7/11 - Springfield, MO -   Southbound Bar & Grill

Wed - 7/12 - Topeka, KS - - - Country Stampede Festival

*Fri -  7/14 - Greely, CO - - Moxi Theatre

*Sat - 7/15 - Sedalia, CO - -    Wide Open Saloon

*Sun   7/16 - Grand Junction, CO   Mesa Theatre

*Wed  7/19 - Petaluma, CA - -  Mystic Theatre

*Thu   7/20 - Stateline, NV - -   Blu Nightclub at Bally's Lake Tahoe

*Fri -  7/21 - Concord, CA - -   Vinnie’s

Sat -   7/22 - Murphy's, CA - -  Ironstone Amphitheatre w/ Hank Jr

*Tue   7/25 - Bellingham, WA -  Wild Buffalo House of Music

**Wed 7/26 - Victoria, BC - - - Wickett Hall

**Thu  7/27 - Vancouver, BC - - The Pearl

^*Fri - 7/28 - Spanaway, WA -   Sam's

^*Sat  7/29 - Spanaway, WA -   Sam's

**Mon 7/31 - Edmonton, AB - -  Starlite Room

**Tue  8/1 -   Calgary, AB - - - Palace Theatre

Fri -    8/4 -   Sturgis, SD - - - Glencoe Camp Resort

Sat -   8/5 -   Sturgis, SD - - - Full Throttle Saloon

Sun -  8/6 -   Sturgis, SD - - - Glencoe Camp Resort

Sun -  8/20 - Stateline, ID - - - Cruisers Bar & Grill

Sat -   9/2 -   Bloomville, OH - - Smokin’ Cole Farms

Sat -   10/7 - Augusta, GA - -    Chevy’s Nite Club

* with Who TF is Justin Time?, Dusty Leigh & Good Ol’ Boyz

^ with Dusty Leigh & Good Ol’ Boyz

** with Dusty Leigh and Brandon Hart

^* with Dusty Legih, Brandon Hart & Good Ol’ Boyz
Photo Credit: Phil Emerson


