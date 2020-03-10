MAKS AND VAL Announce Third Nationwide Tour
Acclaimed dance duo and brothers MAKS & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY have announced their third nationwide tour MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR featuring special guests, spouses and celebrated dancers JENNA JOHNSON and PETA MURGATROYD. Take a trip through the most memorable movie moments through the eyes of Maks and Val. The foursome will reimagine some of your favorite dancing movie scenes as well as bring motion to iconic scenes where there was none before. Experience a dance driven narrative woven together by the movies that have moved us all.
Directed by Mark Swanhart (Dancing with the Stars Live, The Little Mermaid Live, Little Big Shots, La La Land), the 57-show tour will commence on Thursday, June 11th in Greensboro, NC and have its final show on Sunday, August 16th in Bethlehem, PA.
Tickets for MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR Featuring Special Guests Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd are on sale to the public starting Friday, March 13th. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 11th at 10am Local through Thursday, March 12th at 10pm Local in select markets. VIP packages are available at www.MaksandValTour.com giving fans the chance to purchase prime seats, meet and greets with the cast, and backstage opportunities.
"We are thrilled to get the whole family together to bring this incredible tour to life for our fans," Maks said of the tour. "Movies have inspired all of us in our creative pursuits, and we can't wait to pay homage to our favorite films through the medium we love most, dance!" Speaking on the family affair, Peta said, "We couldn't think of a better way to spend our summer, doing what we love for our amazing fans."
Val added, "In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look in to what it took to become the men and women we are today. This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes." Jenna continued, "This is going to be so much fun performing familiar and iconic movie moments reimagined live on stage and set to our dancing for our fans. We can't wait for the audience to see it!"
The Latin and ballroom dance foursome are no stranger to sharing the stage as Dancing with the Stars alums, boasting six Mirror Ball championships collectively between them. Although Maks and Val have been on tour together twice prior, MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR marks the first time the four will bring their talents together for a nationwide tour in what is sure to be a must-see dance event.
MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR DATES:
|
Thursday, June 11th
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Tanger Center
|
Friday, June 12th
|
Baltimore, MD
|
The Modell Lyric
|
Saturday, June 13th
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia
|
Sunday, June 14th
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center
|
Tuesday, June 16th
|
Washington, DC
|
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|
Wednesday, June 17th
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theatre
|
Thursday, June 18th
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Taft Theatre
|
Friday, June 19th
|
Rosemont, IL
|
Rosemont Theatre
|
Saturday, June 20th
|
Appleton, WI
|
Fox Performing Arts Center
|
Sunday, June 21st
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|
Tuesday, June 23rd
|
Ames, IA
|
Stephens Auditorium
|
Wednesday, June 24th
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
The Riverside Theater
|
Thursday, June 25th
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
State Theatre
|
Friday, June 26th
|
Madison, WI
|
The Orpheum Theater
|
Saturday, June 27th
|
Peoria, IL
|
Peoria Civic Center Theater
|
Sunday, June 28th
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
|
Tuesday, June 30th
|
Louisville, KY
|
Louisville Palace Theatre
|
Wednesday, July 1st
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ryman Auditorium
|
Thursday, July 2nd
|
Huntsville, AL
|
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
|
Friday, July 3rd
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Knoxville Civic Auditorium
|
Monday, July 6th
|
Richmond, VA
|
Tuesday, July 7th
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
|
Wednesday, July 8th
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
|
Thursday, July 9th
|
Columbia, SC
|
Friday, July 10th
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cobb Energy Centre
|
Saturday, July 11th
|
Orlando, FL
|
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|
Sunday, July 12th
|
Fort Myers, FL
|
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW
|
Tuesday, July 14th
|
Sarasota, FL
|
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
|
Wednesday, July 15th
|
Clearwater, FL
|
Ruth Eckerd Hall
|
Thursday, July 16th
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Saenger Theatre
|
Friday, July 17th
|
Sugarland, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland
|
Saturday, July 18th
|
Grand Prairie, TX
|
The Theatre at Grand Prairie
|
Sunday, July 19th
|
San Antonio, TX
|
The Tobin Center
|
Tuesday, July 21st
|
Denver, CO
|
Bellco Theatre
|
Wednesday, July 22nd
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Eccles Theater Downtown Salt Lake
|
Thursday, July 23rd
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Kiva Auditorium
|
Friday, July 24th
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arizona Federal Theatre
|
Saturday, July 25th
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Orpheum Theatre
|
Sunday, July 26th
|
Riverside, CA
|
Fox Performing Arts Center
|
Tuesday, July 28th
|
Oakland, CA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Wednesday, July 29th
|
Modesto, CA
|
Gallo Center for the Arts
|
Thursday, July 30th
|
Portland, OR
|
Keller Auditorium
|
Friday, July 31st
|
Seattle, WA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Saturday, August 1st
|
Boise, ID
|
Morrison Center
|
Sunday, August 2nd
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Pikes Peak Center
|
Tuesday, August 4th
|
Omaha, NE
|
Wednesday, August 5th
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Stifel Theatre
|
Thursday, August 6th
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
DeVos Performance Hall
|
Friday, August 7th
|
Detroit, MI
|
Saturday, August 8th
|
Akron, OH
|
EJ Thomas Hall
|
Sunday, August 9th
|
Reading, PA
|
Santander Performing Arts Center
|
Tuesday, August 11th
|
Rochester, NY
|
Kodak Center
|
Wednesday, August 12th
|
Albany, NY
|
Palace Theatre
|
Thursday, August 13th
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Friday, August 14th
|
Red Bank, NJ
|
Count Basie Center for the Arts
|
Saturday, August 15th
|
New York, NY
|
Beacon Theatre
|
Sunday, August 16th
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
Wind Creek Event Center