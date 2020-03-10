MAKS AND VAL Announce Third Nationwide Tour

Acclaimed dance duo and brothers MAKS & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY have announced their third nationwide tour MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR featuring special guests, spouses and celebrated dancers JENNA JOHNSON and PETA MURGATROYD. Take a trip through the most memorable movie moments through the eyes of Maks and Val. The foursome will reimagine some of your favorite dancing movie scenes as well as bring motion to iconic scenes where there was none before. Experience a dance driven narrative woven together by the movies that have moved us all.

Directed by Mark Swanhart (Dancing with the Stars Live, The Little Mermaid Live, Little Big Shots, La La Land), the 57-show tour will commence on Thursday, June 11th in Greensboro, NC and have its final show on Sunday, August 16th in Bethlehem, PA.

Tickets for MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR Featuring Special Guests Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd are on sale to the public starting Friday, March 13th. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 11th at 10am Local through Thursday, March 12th at 10pm Local in select markets. VIP packages are available at www.MaksandValTour.com giving fans the chance to purchase prime seats, meet and greets with the cast, and backstage opportunities.

"We are thrilled to get the whole family together to bring this incredible tour to life for our fans," Maks said of the tour. "Movies have inspired all of us in our creative pursuits, and we can't wait to pay homage to our favorite films through the medium we love most, dance!" Speaking on the family affair, Peta said, "We couldn't think of a better way to spend our summer, doing what we love for our amazing fans."

Val added, "In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look in to what it took to become the men and women we are today. This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes." Jenna continued, "This is going to be so much fun performing familiar and iconic movie moments reimagined live on stage and set to our dancing for our fans. We can't wait for the audience to see it!"

The Latin and ballroom dance foursome are no stranger to sharing the stage as Dancing with the Stars alums, boasting six Mirror Ball championships collectively between them. Although Maks and Val have been on tour together twice prior, MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR marks the first time the four will bring their talents together for a nationwide tour in what is sure to be a must-see dance event.

MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR DATES:

Thursday, June 11th

Greensboro, NC

Tanger Center

Friday, June 12th

Baltimore, MD

The Modell Lyric

Saturday, June 13th

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Sunday, June 14th

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, June 16th

Washington, DC

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wednesday, June 17th

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Thursday, June 18th

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

Friday, June 19th

Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, June 20th

Appleton, WI

Fox Performing Arts Center

Sunday, June 21st

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tuesday, June 23rd

Ames, IA

Stephens Auditorium

Wednesday, June 24th

Milwaukee, WI

The Riverside Theater

Thursday, June 25th

Minneapolis, MN

State Theatre

Friday, June 26th

Madison, WI

The Orpheum Theater

Saturday, June 27th

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center Theater

Sunday, June 28th

Kansas City, MO

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Tuesday, June 30th

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace Theatre

Wednesday, July 1st

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, July 2nd

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Friday, July 3rd

Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Monday, July 6th

Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

Tuesday, July 7th

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Wednesday, July 8th

Charlotte, NC

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Thursday, July 9th

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

Friday, July 10th

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Centre

Saturday, July 11th

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, July 12th

Fort Myers, FL

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

Tuesday, July 14th

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Wednesday, July 15th

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Thursday, July 16th

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre

Friday, July 17th

Sugarland, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

Saturday, July 18th

Grand Prairie, TX

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sunday, July 19th

San Antonio, TX

The Tobin Center

Tuesday, July 21st

Denver, CO

Bellco Theatre

Wednesday, July 22nd

Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theater Downtown Salt Lake

Thursday, July 23rd

Albuquerque, NM

Kiva Auditorium

Friday, July 24th

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday, July 25th

Los Angeles, CA

The Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, July 26th

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, July 28th

Oakland, CA

Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, July 29th

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center for the Arts

Thursday, July 30th

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

Friday, July 31st

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Saturday, August 1st

Boise, ID

Morrison Center

Sunday, August 2nd

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

Tuesday, August 4th

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

Wednesday, August 5th

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Thursday, August 6th

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Performance Hall

Friday, August 7th

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Saturday, August 8th

Akron, OH

EJ Thomas Hall

Sunday, August 9th

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, August 11th

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

Wednesday, August 12th

Albany, NY

Palace Theatre

Thursday, August 13th

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, August 14th

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 15th

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

Sunday, August 16th

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Event Center



