Luke Grimes Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes released his debut full-length album, Luke Grimes.

Produced by Dave Cobb, of the album's 13 songs, ten were co-written by Grimes who “has repeatedly proved that he's a for-real country artist” according to MusicRow. A vinyl edition of the album will be available on May 17, but fans can pre-order it HERE.

Luke Grimes Album Track Listing

Burn (Luke Grimes, Randy Montana, Josh Thompson) Playin' On The Tracks (Luke Grimes, Brent Cobb) Hold On (Foy Vance, Ilsey Juber) Black Powder (Luke Grimes, Brian Allen, Dave Cobb, Chris Powell) Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon) Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall) God And A Girl (Tucker Beathard, Dillon James, Jason Nix) What Angels Do (Luke Grimes, Ryan Beaver, Bart Butler) No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes, Tony Lane, Jonathan Singleton) Wait For The Rain To Die Down (Luke Grimes, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose) Ain't Dead Yet (Luke Grimes, Aaron Raitiere) South On 75 (Luke Grimes, Brent Cobb, Dave Cobb, Aaron Raitiere) Worst Of Me (Hayes Carll)

About Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes is a natural-born creative: an actor, musician, singer, and songwriter who releases his self-titled debut album on March 8. Luke Grimes, produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) arrives on the heels of Grimes' gritty, acclaimed 2023 EP, Pain Pills or Pews, and features 13 tracks. Ten songs were co-written by Grimes, including “No Horse to Ride,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022 and accumulated 43.3M release-to-date global on-demand streams.

Spotify highlighted the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position. Grimes' recording of “Hold On,” a highlight of Pain Pills or Pews that also appears on Luke Grimes, has amassed 27.4M global streams, adding to Grimes' nearly 105M total global streams to date of all his music.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV drama Yellowstone, Grimes grew up in Ohio playing music in the church and listening to the Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings records his father played him. Later, he moved to L.A. and joined an Americana band as its drummer before relocating to Montana, where Yellowstone films. Now writing in Nashville with hit songwriters like Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, the Love Junkies, Aaron Raitiere, and Brent Cobb, Grimes is sharing his personal story — of the loss of his father and meeting his wife — with country fans.

In 2023 he played upwards of 20 festivals, including Stagecoach, Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, and Under the Big Sky Festival, and headlined his own sold-out tour. Grimes will make a return to Stagecoach in April 2024 with his highly anticipated full-length album under his belt.

Photo Credit: Hank Chafin