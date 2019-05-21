Luke Combs' New EP THE PREQUEL Out 6/7

CMA and ACM-award winner Luke Combs will release his highly anticipated new EP, The Prequel, June 7 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Pre-save/pre-add HERE.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, the EP features five new songs co-written by Combs including lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart, which recently premiered worldwide at country radio (stream/purchase here). The song is currently #2 on Billboard's Country Streaming Songschart with 11 million streams-setting the record for the best first week of streaming ever for a country song-and #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart. "Beer Never Broke My Heart" also recently set the record for most adds on the Mediabase/Country Aircheckchart with 149 adds and debuted at #15 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-the top entrance by any artist since September 2012 and Combs' highest debut to date. In celebration of the new music, Combs recently performed the track on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Watch/share HERE. Additionally, watch the song's official music video HERE.

The release of The Prequel adds to an already monumental year for Combs, who is nominated for two awards at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Video of the Year ("She Got The Best of Me") and CMT Performance of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy" from CMT Crossroads with Leon Bridges). The awards ceremony will broadcast live on CMT from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Additionally, Combs recently made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all fiveBillboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs,Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6). Moreover, Combs' previous 2x platinum single, "Beautiful Crazy," spent seven-straight weeks at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-tying the second longest run atop the chart since its launch in 1990. "Beautiful Crazy" is also the first country single shipped to radio already platinum-certified since Taylor Swift's "Red" in 2013, has more than 390 million on-demand streams and makes Combs the first artist ever to send his first five singles to the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Continuing his landmark year, Combs sold out venues in 25 of the 29 cities on his newly confirmed "Beer Never Broke My Heart" fall tour in the first weekend tickets were on-sale. He broke records at Bozeman's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena and Bossier City's CenturyLink Center for the fastest sell out times in venue history. Additional sold-out shows include Kansas City's Sprint Center, Portland's Moda Center, Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena among several others. Special guests throughout the tour include Morgan Wallen, The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers. See below for complete tour details.

The Prequel is Combs' first release following his double platinum certified debut album, This One's For You, which was released June 2, 2017 and has spent a total of 35 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart-the longest reign for a solo male artist in over 25 years. The album also spent 16 weeks at #1 in 2018-making it the highest selling country album last year with 1.1 million equivalent album units sold and the only country album to surpass 1 million album units. It's also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.Additionally, Combs was awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards and was the recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12 month period.

THE PREQUEL TRACK LIST

1. Beer Never Broke My Heart (written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton)

2. Refrigerator Door (written by Luke Combs, Jordan Brooker)

3. Even Though I'm Leaving (written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)

4. Lovin' On You (written by Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher, James McNair)

5. Moon Over Mexico (written by Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)

LUKE COMBS' "BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR"

May 30-Clarkston, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

May 31-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

June 15-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 11-Charleston, SC-Volvo Cars Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 12-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

July 13-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

September 26-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP# (SOLD OUT)

September 27-Bloomington, IL-Grossinger Motors Arena# (SOLD OUT)

September 28-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center# (SOLD OUT)

October 3-Cape Girardeau, MO-Show Me Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Kansas City, MO-Sprint Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 5-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Winnipeg, MB-Bell MTS Place§

October 10-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 11-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place§ (SOLD OUT)

October 12-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome§ (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Missoula, MT-Adams Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Bozeman, MT-Brick Breeden Fieldhouse§ (SOLD OUT)

October 18-Portland, OR-Moda Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 19-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

October 25-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 31-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center§ (SOLD OUT)

November 1-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

November 2-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome§ (SOLD OUT)

November 6-San Jose, CA-SAP Center at San Jose§

November 8-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

November 15-Indianapolis, IN-Bankers Life Fieldhouse§ (SOLD OUT)

November 16-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse§ (SOLD OUT)

November 21-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center§ (SOLD OUT)

November 22-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

November 23-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center§ (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

December 13-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

*with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher

‡with Ray Fulcher

#with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

§with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL 2019 TOUR DATES

June 1-Virginia Beach, VA-Patriotic Festival

June 8-Nashville, TN-CMA Fest

June 14-Buffalo, NY-WYRK Toyota Taste of Country

June 22-Rome, GA-Rome River Jam

July 4-Austin, TX-Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

July 19-Valparaiso, IN-Porter County Fair

July 20-Twin Lakes, WI-Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 26-Yerington, NV-A Night In The Country

July 27-Tooele, UT-Country Fan Fest

August 31-Snowmass Village, CO-JAS Aspen Snowmass

September 22-Cincinnati, OH-Outlaw Music Festival





