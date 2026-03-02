Videos: Mumford & Sons Perform 'Rubber Band Man' and 'Here' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Mumford & Sons returned to NBC’s Saturday Night Live this past weekend as musical guest for the fourth time, where they performed their new songs “Rubber Band Man” with Hozier and Aaron Dessner and “Here” with Sierra Ferrell and Dessner. Watch them both now.

The performances celebrated the band’s new album, Prizefighter, which debuts at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this week. Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez.

The group will kick off their massive North American headline Prizefighter Tour in June, including newly confirmed stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (three nights), Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (two nights), Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and Boulder’s Folsom Field among many others. Special guests throughout the tour include CAAMP, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King Band, Dylan Gossett and Medium Build. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found here.

Mumford & Sons Confirmed Tour Dates

April 24—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 28—Brisbane, Australia—Entertainment Centre

April 29—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena

May 2—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

June 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

June 4—Bozeman, MT—Bobcat Stadium* (not a Live Nation date)

June 6—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field† (not a Live Nation date)

June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

June 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

June 11—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

June 13—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium#

June 14—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake‡

June 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

June 18—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater‡

June 19—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live‡

June 20—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium+

June 22—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

July 1—Groningen, Netherlands—Stadspark

July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival

July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park^

July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park

July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma

July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne

July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~

August 1—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~

August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~

August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena~

August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center~

August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion~

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival

September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock in Rio

September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena%

September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater%

September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center %

September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater%

October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%

October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

October 7—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

October 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre*

*with special guest Sierra Ferrell

†with special guests Sierra Ferrell and Dylan Gossett

‡with special guest Dylan Gossett

#with special guests Caamp and Dylan Gossett

+with special guests Lord Huron and Dylan Gossett

^with special guest The War on Drugs

~with special guest Medium Build

%with special guest Marcus King Band

Photo Credit: Will Heath//NBC