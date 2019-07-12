Luke Combs Adds Second Show at LA's Greek Theatre Due to Demand

Adding to his already massive "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour," Luke Combs has confirmed a second show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on October 23 due to overwhelming demand following yesterday's announcement of his first Greek Theatre stop this fall.

Additional dates on Combs' extensive headline tour include newly confirmed shows at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, San Antonio's AT&T Center, Louisville's KFC Yum! Centerand Nashville's Bridgestone Arena-also a second show added after the first sold out in just six minutes. Tickets will be available for verified fan pre-sale starting next Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 19 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete tour details.

These performances continue a monumental year for Combs, whose new EP, The Prequel, isout now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at #1 on Billboard'sTop Country Albums chart. Produced by Scott Moffatt, The Prequel features five new songs co-written by Combs and continues to break records. All five tracks were recently included in Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959-which propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams (week ending June 13). Additionally, lead single "Beer Never Broke My Heart," debuted at #2 on Billboard's Country Streaming Songs chart with 11 million streams-setting the record for the best first week of streaming ever for a country song. It also set the record for most adds on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart with 149 adds and debuted at #15 onBillboard's Country Airplay chart-the top entrance by any artist since September 2012 and Combs' highest debut to date.

Combs will also be inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry next Tuesday, July 16. This milestone celebrates a massive year for Combs, who recently won CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his performance of "Beautiful Crazy" from CMT Crossroads with Leon Bridges and was awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards and was the recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12 month period.

Earlier this year, Combs made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all fiveBillboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6). Moreover, Combs' previous 2x platinum single, "Beautiful Crazy," spent seven-straight weeks at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-tying the second longest run atop the chart since its launch in 1990. "Beautiful Crazy" is also the first country single shipped to radio already platinum-certified since Taylor Swift's "Red" in 2013, has more than 400 million on-demand streams and makes Combs the first artist ever to send his first five singles to the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The Prequel is Combs' first release following his double platinum certified debut album,This One's For You, which was released June 2, 2017 and has spent a total of 40 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart-the longest reign for a solo male artist in over 25 years. The album also spent 16 weeks at #1 in 2018-making it the highest selling country album last year with 1.1 million equivalent album units sold and the only country album to surpass 1 million album units. It's also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

LUKE COMBS' "BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR"

July 12-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)



July 13-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

September 26-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP† (SOLD OUT)

September 27-Bloomington, IL-Grossinger Motors Arena† (SOLD OUT)

September 28-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 3-Cape Girardeau, MO-Show Me Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Kansas City, MO-Sprint Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 5-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Winnipeg, MB-Bell MTS Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 10-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 11-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 12-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Missoula, MT-Adams Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Bozeman, MT-Brick Breeden Fieldhouse‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 18-Portland, OR-Moda Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 19-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre‡

October 23-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre‡

October 25-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 31-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 1-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 2-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 6-San Jose, CA-SAP Center at San Jose‡

November 7-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena San Diego‡

November 8-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 15-Indianapolis, IN-Bankers Life Fieldhouse‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 16-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 21-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 22-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 23-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 7-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center§

December 11-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center‡

December 12-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena‡

December 13-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena‡(SOLD OUT)

*with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher

†with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

§with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

July 19-Valparaiso, IN-Porter County Fair

July 20-Twin Lakes, WI-Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 26-Yerington, NV-A Night In The Country

July 27-Tooele, UT-Country Fan Fest

August 31-Snowmass Village, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 22-Cincinnati, OH-Outlaw Music Festival

June 13, 2020-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26, 2020-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

Photo credit: David Bergman





Related Articles View More Music Stories