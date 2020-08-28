Lukas James Debuts New Ballad 'I Do'

You can also check out the lyric video for 'I Do'!

With a breathtaking voice, fearless vulnerability, and handcrafted musicality, Lukas James adds a unique spirit and soul to acoustic pop. Today, he returns with a new track, "I Do," a romantic ballad that will undoubtably resonate with listeners everywhere. The single comes with a lyric visualizer.

"I Do" was produced by Matt Beckley, who has also produced tracks for notable artists such as One Republic, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Rita Orta, among others. The track was mixed by John Rausch who has recently collaborated with Taylor Swift, Pink, Florence + The Machine, Foxes, Colbie Caillat, Birdy, Gavin DeGraw and more. Lukas' stunning vocals and the track's fluttering instrumentals result in a touching and melodic track sure to steal the hearts of everyone who hears it.

At just 18 year old, Lukas James is an unbelievable talent-- a self taught musician who writes all of his own music, all while completing high school. His music has previously caught the attention of pop heavyweights like Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas, Alec Benjamin, Why Don't We and HRVY. "I Do" is the latest release from Lukas James since his single "Young", released last year. More recently, Lukas was featured in this year's Extra Gum x MTV VMA campaign, with an "If The World Was Ending" cover performance. Lukas is a standout voice in acoustic pop and should certainly be on everyone's radar as he gears up to release more music in the coming year.

The teen Sarasota singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist taps into vital vulnerability, sharing the ups and downs of his own journey with bold and bright bravery. He found his confidence in music and has since appeared on a television show, launched a marathon Instagram run of covers and attracted 100K-plus fans (including Shawn Mendes) and millions of views. Most importantly, he tells it all within his undeniable take on pop.

