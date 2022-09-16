Lostboycrow Announces New Album 'Indie Pop' & Tour With Echosmith

Los Angeles indie-pop artist Lostboycrow is excited to announce his new full-length album, Indie Pop, will be released on December 9th. For Indie Pop, it felt important to Chris Blair that he make Lostboycrow "feel more like a band," so he tapped producer Chris Chu, who performs with Pop Etc (formerly known as The Morning Benders), and who built his career touring with '00s indie-pop staples like Grizzly Bear, Death Cab For Cutie, Ra Ra Riot, and We Are Scientists, to record with.

"That's always been what I love," Blair explains of his musical history spent listening to decades-spanning pop-rock bands like the Beach Boys and Fountains Of Wayne. Together, they honed a distinctly power-pop sound, which led Blair to ultimately call the project Indie Pop: a nebulous, purposefully tongue-in-cheek name that reflects Blair's lighthearted nature and self-awareness.

"It just stuck out to me as the perfect amount of not taking itself too seriously because the songs don't really take themselves too seriously, but the process was a very deliberate I-wanna-make-a-band album." he adds.

To go with the cheeky title, he shares the similarly monikered single, "Indie Rock," along with the haunting video. Adding, "Indie rock" is one of those phrases I find myself rolling my eyes at every time I hear it because it doesn't get you closer to knowing what something might sound like. You can only assume there will be things like guitars, and a real drummer. While the song has both of those elements, the name was really a way for me to blatantly advertise what I was going for while simultaneously rolling my eyes at myself."

For the video, he dug deeper into his own psyche to illustrate the power of anxiety. He explained, "the director (Nicole Lipp) and I had discussed the idea of personifying our anxiety, something the song also touches on, and realized we wanted to explore both the feeling of impending doom and the moments of peace that are so often just on the other side of those seemingly insurmountable shadows."

"Indie Rock" follows recent singles from the upcoming record, "Libra Moon," Angelina," and "Chewed Up," which combine the pop-rock that Chris Blair grew up on mixed with the infectious alt-R&B-pop that his project, Lostboycrow, has become known for.

Yesterday, it was announced he will be supporting the viral sibling pop band, Echosmith, on their U.S. fall tour. The tour will launch in Nashville at the Basement East on October 13th and hit Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, and more before wrapping in Phoenix on November 18th. The tour follows a packed August show at The Echo in Los Angeles and a headline performance at The Moroccan with his other project, 1990nowhere. A full list of dates can be found below.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent's Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016's Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017's Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and last year's Valleyheart. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 100 million streams.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Thu-Oct-13 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Fri-Oct-14 - Atlanta, GA - - The Loft

Sun-Oct-16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Mon-Oct-17 - New York, NY - - Gramercy

Thu-Oct-20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Fri-Oct-21 - Boston, MA - - Paradise Rock Club

Sat-Oct-22 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

Mon-Oct-24 - Toronto, ON - - The Great Hall

Tue-Oct-25 - Cleveland, OH - - Beachland Ballroom

Wed-Oct-26 Pittsburgh, PA - - Thunderbird Music Hall

Fri-Oct-28 - Chicago, IL - - Bottom Lounge

Sat-Oct-29 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Mon-Oct-31 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

Thu-Nov-03 - Austin, TX - - The Parish

Fri-Nov-04 - Houston, TX - - HOB Bronze Peacock

Sat-Nov-05 - Dallas, TX - - Trees

Tue-Nov-08 - Denver, CO - - Marquis

Wed-Nov-09 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Fri-Nov-11 - Boise, ID - - - Olympic

Sat-Nov-12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Sun-Nov-13 - Seattle, WA - - Neumos

Wed-Nov-16 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Thu-Nov-17 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Fri-Nov-18 - Phoenix, AZ - - Crescent Ballroom