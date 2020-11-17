Lost Horizons Release New Single 'One For Regret'

Lost Horizons – the project of Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde & Richie Thomas of Dif Juz – will release a new double-album this winter.

Lost Horizons - the project of Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde & Richie Thomas of Dif Juz - will release a new double-album this winter, and today they share a new single off of Part One of the record. Every track of In Quiet Moments features a guest vocalist, and the new single, "One For Regret," is in collaboration with Porridge Radio. Listen to the song and watch the trippy, greenscreened, Rachel Winton-directed video, now!

Porridge Radio's Dana Margolin on "One For Regret":

"The process of collaborating on 'One For Regret' was really fun for me. Simon sent me an instrumental to write lyrics and vocal melodies for, which isn't a way I've written in the past and helped me think about songwriting in new ways. It was really cool to be a part of this, and I'm excited to share this song."

Simon Raymonde on "One For Regret":

"I was clearing out my cupboards earlier this year and found the old drum machine and pedals I used in some of my early Cocteau Twins days and dusted them down and started messing about with them. The sonics that came out of my improvisation felt like they represented both elements of my past and my future. I'd wanted to work with Dana since I heard Porridge Radio a few years ago and we met at The Great Escape here in Brighton and I thought she might like the vibe of this piece. Once Richie added real drums to it, it felt dark and exciting and Dana really got inside the skin of it all and captured those feelings I had with her intensity and words."

In Quiet Moments will be released in two parts via Raymonde's own label, Bella Union. The first part will be out on December 4th and the second on February 26th, when the 16-track album will be physically released, as well. Pre-order the album, which features a stellar array of musical guests including the likes of Porridge Radio, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Tim Smith of Midlake, C Duncan, Ren Harvieu, and more, HERE.

