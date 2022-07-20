Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Long Gone Share New Single 'Change Your Mind'

Long Gone Share New Single 'Change Your Mind'

Long Gone is Matthew DeSchepper (vocals, guitar), Trevor Hancock (drums), and Patrick Smith (guitar).

Jul. 20, 2022  

Chicago based pop-punk band Long Gone have released their newest single, "Change Your Mind".

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Roye Robley (Meet Me @ The Altar), "Change Your Mind" is an ode to rolling with the punches, "a toast to taking life's challenges as they come, and sharing the love we have with those who are dearest to us" as vocalist and guitarist Matt DeSchepper shares.

"Usually, I'll sit on lyrics and melodies for months to years before they're ready to be recorded, but this one felt like it needed to happen," DeSchepper continues. "It's about someone who I'm absolutely crazy about, and I felt that they needed to know."

Chicago-based Long Gone aim to evoke the nostalgic feelings of rolled-down windows on a bright summer day, using anthemic melodies, hard-hitting drums, and layers of catchy guitar hooks to put a modern twist on the Warped Tour era's finest sing-along pop punk.

Listen to the new single here:

