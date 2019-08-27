Lizzie Grey Memorial Concert Set at The Whisky A Go Go

A memorial Concert in honor of the late Lizzie Grey to raise money and awareness for Lewy Body Dementia has been scheduled for The Whisky A Go Go on Sunday, October 13th from 6pm until 12 midnight, as announced by the surviving members of Lizzie Grey's band of 27 years, SPIDERS & SNAKES. Six bands will be performing at this all-ages show that will be interspersed with short information sessions on Lewy Body Dementia, the fatal disease that caused Lizzie Grey's death back on August 5th, 2019. In addition, special donation boxes will be set up by the LBD Association for the audience to make their contributions directly to, and special Lizzie Grey memorabilia will also be auctioned off by Lizzie's surviving family members with proceeds to benefit the Association's ongoing research for a cure.

Confirmed bands - including Lizzie Grey's last two official bands with commercially-released albums - are SPIDERS & SNAKES (fronted by Lizzie Grey from 1990 till 2017), ULTRA POP (fronted by Lizzie Grey from 1988 till 1990), REBEL REBEL, MOLLY VAMP and BILLTOWN ALL-STARS. Surprise Guest Bands and other Hollywood Rock Legends are also expected to be announced at a later date as interest grows in not only Lizzie Grey's legacy but also Lewy Body Dementia that currently affects over 1.3 million Americans.

The Whisky A Go Go, located at 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, is a legendary live music venue that has been the launching pad for bands including Alice Cooper (who recorded a live album there in 1969), The Doors, Steppenwolf, Led Zeppelin, KISS, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, and Mötley Crüe. In 2006, the venue was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE FOR THE LIZZIE GREY MEMORIAL CONCERT: https://lizziegreymemorial.bpt.me





