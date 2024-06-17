Listen: Jeonghan & Wonwoo of SEVENTEEN Release First Single Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JEONGHAN and WONWOO of SEVENTEEN have released their 1st single album THIS MAN along with the cinematic music video for their lead single “Last Night (Guitar by Juwon Park).”

Inspired by the urban legend in which people around the world see the same man in their dreams, THIS MAN reinterprets this story into its own original narrative. Through THIS MAN JxW, the unit that garnered great attention since it was first announced, introduce a new genre to SEVENTEEN’s discography. Composed of 3 tracks, the album features music from diverse genres, stimulating imagination and offering storytelling that invites various interpretations.

The lead single “Last Night (Guitar by Juwon Park)” is a medium-tempo track characterized by its dark and seductive atmosphere, featuring dramatic synths and acoustic guitar melodies from South Korea's renowned gypsy guitarist Juwon Park. Accompanied by JEONGHAN’s sweet and smooth voice and WONWOO’s deep and rough low tones, “Last Night” tells the story of two men who traverse people's dreams in search of what they desire.

The album's two solo tracks also reveal new dimensions of JxW, showcasing their unique and distinct charms. JEONGHAN's solo song, "Beautiful Monster," is a medium-tempo R&B track. It combines a lovely melody and lyrics with comforting vocals, inviting the listener to hum along. WONWOO, known for his intense rap in SEVENTEEN, presents the ballad "Leftover" in the album. The song features a lyrical melody and WONWOO's sensitive vocals with string sounds that intensify towards the end, heightening the emotional impact.

THIS MAN’s release adds to the excitement, coming just ahead of SEVENTEEN’s scheduled visit to Europe next week. The 13 members will attend the official ceremony for their designation as UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Youth on June 26, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France. Following this, they will head to the UK to perform on Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage on June 28.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. The creative powerhouse closed out 2022 as the first K-pop act to win PUSH Performance of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards as well as Best New and Best Push at MTV European Music Awards before reaching new heights. In 2023, 10th Mini Album FML and 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No.1 on World Albums chart, proceeding to become the top 2 best-selling albums in K-pop history. Having placed the group on top of the Billboard Artist 100, FML was further recognized as the biggest-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI with over 6.2 million copies sold worldwide. The K-pop icon will continue to expand their global reach in 2024, returning to Europe with upcoming performances at Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin following their dedicated speech and performance session at the 2023 UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment

