Listen: Chloe Flower Debuts New Holiday Album 'She Composed: The Holidays'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist and composer Chloe Flower has released her new album, She Composed: The Holidays, just in time for the holiday season. The album serves as the first-ever instrumental holiday album entirely made up of music composed by women.

She Composed features Flower's distinctive blend of pop and classical (nicknamed "popsical"), along with seasonal and religious music from across centuries, including her own original holiday piece. The album is anchored by Flower’s piano and adorned with vocal and orchestral arrangements performed by The Academy of St Martin in the Field Orchestra and The English National Opera Choir.

"This album is dedicated to female composers — past, present, and future,” said Flower. “The holidays have always been my favorite time of year, yet the music we hear in the concert halls is almost never written by women. I hope this album inspires a change in that tradition so that women’s music becomes an equal part of concert programming, and not just at the holidays!"

Flower will be debuting live performances of She Composed: The Holidays at upcoming shows in New York, Rockland, MA and Aspen, CO in December, and will continue to ride the momentum into 2026 with a run of performances across the UK and EU.

Earlier this year, Flower released her third studio album, I Love Me More. The album’s focus track is a new take on the iconic “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge! featuring Broadway's Nicole Scherzinger and Ramin Karimloo. Ahead of the album's release, BroadwayWorld spoke to the musician about her unique style and working with the Broadway powerhouses on the new recording. Watch the music video for the song here and listen to the album here.

Chloe Flower “She Composed: The Holidays” - US Tour Stops

December 16: New York, NY // Joe’s Pub - On-Sale HERE

December 19: Rockport, MA // Shalin Liu Performance Center - On-Sale: HERE

December 23: Aspen, CO // Wheeler Opera House - On-Sale: HERE

Chloe Flower - 2026 UK/EU Tour Stops

April 20: London, UK // Union Chapel - Presale: October 24th, On-Sale: October 27th HERE

April 21: Manchester, UK // Stoller Hall - Presale: October 24th, On-Sale: October 27th HERE

April 24: Utrecht, Netherlands // TivoliVredenburg Club 9 - On-Sale: October 24th HERE

April 25: Rotterdam, Netherlands // De Doelden - Eduard Flipse Zaal On-Sale: October 24th HERE

April 27: Hamburg, Germany// Elbphilharmonie - On-Sale: October 24th HERE

About Chloe Flower

Visionary artist Chloe Flower earned international recognition as a pianist after a performance with rapper Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The Pennsylvania native began playing the piano at the age of two, studying at Manhattan School of Music and London’s Royal Academy of Music before meeting her mentor, the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and producer, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

In the years since, Flower has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including artists like Celine Dion, Lil Baby (on Saturday Night Live in 2023), Meek Mill, 2Chainz, and Nas as well as producers like Mike WiLL Made-It (Miley Cyrus/Beyonce) and Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande/Justin Bieber).

Releasing her self-titled debut in 2021, Flower coined the term “popsical” to describe her style, which infuses a contemporary pop sensibility with a classical tradition. She released her holiday album, Chloe Hearts Christmas in 2023 and her third official project, I Love Me More, earlier this year.

Flower is also an outspoken activist, using her platform to advocate for important social causes and missions. She serves on the advisory board of the UNODC’s Blue Heart campaign. She has been honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and received The Last Girl Award from Gloria Steinem and Apne Aap for her efforts in the fight against human trafficking.

As a champion of music education, she is the youngest board member of the Liberace Foundation and The Manhattan School of Music and established multiple scholarships for young female composers and conductors at leading institutions in an effort to help bring equality to the classical music space. An official Steinway Artist, Flower is an advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. She most recently performed and spoke for the Forbes Power Women’s Summit as well as the HeForShe Summit for UNWomen.