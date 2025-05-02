Chloe Flower Unveils New Album 'I Love Me More' Feat. Nicole Scherzinger & Ramin Karimloo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To kick off AAPI Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, Korean-American piano virtuoso and “popsical” (pop-classical) composer Chloe Flower has released her third studio album, I Love Me More. The album’s focus track is a new take on the iconic “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge! featuring Broadway's Nicole Scherzinger and Ramin Karimloo. Ahead of the album's release, BroadwayWorld spoke to the musician about her unique style and working with the Broadway powerhouses on the new recording. Watch the music video for the song and check out the full album below.

I Love Me More marks a new chapter in Chloe’s musical journey. Building on her mission to bring classical music into the mainstream, the project includes a variety of new takes on old classics including the project’s lead singles: a new rendition of The Beatles masterpiece “Yesterday” with accompanying vocals from her mentor Babyface (performing the track earlier this year on TODAY) along with a fresh take on Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” and “Under the Stars,” a beautiful original song and soothing soundscape of a starlit night, arranged entirely by Chloe for piano and orchestra with the backing of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her latest single, “The Very Thought of You” is a gorgeous new rendition of the pop standard track of the same name featuring high-powered vocals from chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress JoJo (Joanna Levesque). Originally intended as an album about love, the project eventually morphed into an expression of healing, taking on new meaning as she explores musical artistry as a form of self-love and as a way to maintain and boost inner confidence.

“This album is my ode to the transformative power of music,” Chloe shares on the album. “Every song has made me feel stronger in my weakest moments, serving as proof that music isn’t just something we listen to, but something that can empower us in ways nothing else can. I hope this album not only brings listeners joy, but also serves as a sonic reminder that self-love is the most essential kind of love.”

Backed in its entirety by the Royal Philharmonic, I Love Me More is Chloe’s debut under Popsical Music Group, her new label and first major foray into the world of business and entrepreneurship. Her goal with launching Popsical Music Group is to provide a place to elevate female and minority voices within classical music and to especially champion these composers, writers, and performers in a male-dominated industry. The label has an exclusive distribution partnership with The Orchard.

ABOUT CHLOE FLOWER:

Visionary artist Chloe Flower became the most talked-about pianist in the world after a show-stopping performance with rap queen Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards, launching her into viral fame nearly overnight and prompting her major label debut with Sony Music. The Pennsylvania native began playing the piano at the age of two, studying at Manhattan School of Music and London’s Royal Academy of Music before meeting her mentor, the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and producer, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

In the years since, Chloe has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including artists like Celine Dion, Lil Baby (onSaturday Night Live in 2023), Meek Mill, 2Chainz and Nas as well as producers like Mike WiLL Made-It (Miley Cyrus / Beyonce) and Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber). Releasing her self-titled debut in 2021, Chloehas coined the term “popsical” to describe her imitable style, which infuses a contemporary pop sensibility with the refined elegance of classical tradition. She continued to refine her sound on both a 2023 holiday album, ChloeHearts Christmas, and official third project, I Love Me More.

Chloe is not only a gifted musician and fashion icon but also an outspoken activist as well. She serves on the advisory board of the UNODC’s Blue Heart campaign. She has been honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and received The Last Girl Award from Gloria Steinem and Apne Aap for her efforts in the fight against human trafficking. As a champion of music education, she is the youngest board member of the Liberace Foundation and The Manhattan School of Music. An official Steinway Artist, Chloe proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. She most recently performed and spoke for the Forbes Power Women’s Summit as well as the HeForShe Summit for UNWomen.

Photo credit: Peter Ash Lee