Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023

Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time/

Mar. 06, 2023  

Groundbreaking Country artist Lily Rose will join Multi-Platinum-selling Country star Sam Hunt on his SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour 2023 for all 27 stops across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour with special guests Rose and Brett Young kicks off on July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh and St. Louis. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time at lilyrosemusic.net.

The recent show additions strengthen Rose's already stacked calendar year of touring that kicked off last month with her 16-stop headlining tour which has already seen sellouts in major markets such as Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

After her summer cross-country trek with Hunt, the singer with a "polished pop-country sound and unvarnished lyrical vulnerability" (Billboard) will appear on Shania Twain's fall leg of the 2023 QUEEN OF ME Tour. For dates, tickets and more information, visit her website here and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Sam Hunt's SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour 2023 Dates

July 6 in Hartford, Conn. at Xfinity Theatre

July 7 - Gilford, N.H. at Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 - Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 - Darien Center, N.Y. at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 20 - Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 - Orange Beach, Ala. at The Wharf Amphitheater*

July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 - Detroit, Mich. at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center

July 29 - St. Louis, Mo. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Carbondale, Ill. at Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**

Aug. 4 - Bonner Springs, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Oklahoma City, Okla. at The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Stateline, Nev. at Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 - Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***

Aug. 19 - Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 20 - Rogers, Ark. at Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 - Bethel, N.Y. at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y. at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 - Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 7 - Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Atlanta, Ga. at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

* On Sale March 17

** On Sale TBD

*** On Sale March 24



From This Author - Michael Major


