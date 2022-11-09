Leyla Blue Releases New Single 'Jane Doe'
The single was released along with the official visualizer.
R&B/Pop Singer-Songwriter Leyla Blue released her latest single, "Jane Doe," along with the official visualizer. Blue channels her innermost femme fatale in the drop-dead single which is now available for streaming on all DSPs.
"'Jane Doe' is the love child of who I am and who I want to be," says Blue who touts over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. "It's about the power of anonymity and creating your own identity. My hope is that the song emboldens women to step into their power and control their narrative. We hold the pen to write our own story and become whoever we wish to be."
While the song is about the power of anonymity, Blue has set out to be anything but as "Jane Doe" amassed over 2 million impressions on TikTok and 2,000+ pre-saves on Spotify leading up to today's highly-anticipated release.
Her first true follow-up to "What A Shame," which currently sits at over 200 million streams in her first two years as an artist, "Jane Doe" marks a new era for Blue. With the support of a brand new team after the industry failed her, a killer musical and visual arsenal, and a 'take no prisoners' attitude, she's ready to command the pop limelight on her own terms.
A collaboration with multi-instrumentalist phenom, MAIKA and Joe Kirkland (Blackbear, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5), "Jane Doe" is the first of three singles to be released in the next five months leading to a full length project. In addition, Blue has a headlining run routed for March 2023 with supporting slots being confirmed for Summer 2023.
Listen to the new single here:
