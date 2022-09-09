Lexi Layne Releases 'Self Sabotage' Music Video

Hard rock vocal powerhouse Lexi Layne unleashes her gory, gothic music video for "Self Sabotage." It's no secret that the world of metal and heavy rock is male-dominated, yet inspired by the likes of In This Moment's Maria Brink and Evanescence's Amy Lee, Layne is setting her sights on making this corner of the industry more equitable. Following the release of her industrial-tinged, thrashing debut EP Sinner and Saint, Lexi is proudly sharing a stunning, horror-themed music video for "Self Sabotage" alongside her full band. Lexi is bursting with "strong alpha female" energy, she describes. This is evident not only in her new release but in visuals for the sleek "DOMINATE" and raw title track "Sinner and Saint."

"Self Sabotage" will have the listener's heart racing and blood boiling the second the song begins. The lyrics describe battling inner demons, self-doubt, and trying to overcome the darkness that lies within. With hauntingly beautiful harmonies throughout the song, Self Sabotage is the first track to overtly confront the Sinner and Saint expression that underscores the EP. " - Lexi Layne

Raw and in your face - Lexi Layne is an off-the-edge, powerhouse vocalist whose stage presence captivates audiences of all backgrounds. Accustomed to the spotlight, Lexi's songwriting and lyrics take her listeners on a dark yet beautifully haunting ride. Her emotive storytelling brings a very real energy to her music that is underscored by rock and metal influences. Lexi Layne's debut EP Sinner and Saint is available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. With a jaw-dropping debut under her belt and coming off a fresh, frightening music video, Lexi is just getting started. Her passion to connect with alpha females everywhere is certain to shake up the metal scene as we know it.

Follow LEXI LAYNE Online:

TikTok

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube

Website