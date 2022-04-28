Lexi Jayde Releases New Single 'Self Sabotage'

Today, on the rise singer-songwriter Lexi Jayde releases her new single "self sabotage" via Artist Partner Group. The track was written by Lexi with Mikey Ferrari and Nick Ruth and co-produced by Grammy Award winner FINNEAS.

"self sabotage" is a vulnerable look into the emotional days following a breakup. Lexi finds hope in her hurting as she sings "in this moment I know it really hurts like hell, but I know I'll thank these lonesome nights that led, led me to myself."

The vlog-style video, also out today, follows Lexi as she reflects on her feelings following her breakup and copes with the ups and downs of daily life. The video also includes footage taken from her recent current tour with Clinton Kane. The 22-date run, which kicked off in early April, includes stops in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 2nd and Los Angeles at El Rey Theatre on May 12th and 13th.

On the new single, Lexi says, "self sabotage' is a special song for me as it dives into a very personal experience I had while dealing with a difficult breakup. I was stuck in a loop of constantly checking my phone, looking at my ex's location, asking the same questions, and was preventing myself from moving on. It took time but I'm grateful for how much I've grown through that experience. It's helped me become so much more confident in myself."

The new single marks third release this year, following "hate to be you" and the stunning hit "drunk text me". The latter has amassed over 25 million streams and received praise from Zane Lowe, PAPER Magazine, and more. Co-produced by Alexander23, the song went viral after Lexi teased its demo on TikTok in late November 2021, with over 28+ million total views on the sound to date.

Following the release, Lexi hit the road to play the song for the first time while opening for Griff on the west coast. With the incredible buzz around Lexi, she is set to have her most massive year yet as a clear artist to watch in 2022.

Lexi Jayde is an artist/writer based in LA and signed to Artist Partner Group. She recently finished a tour with Adam Melchor and landed her first cut as a songwriter with "Frankenstein" by Claire Rosinkranz. She released her debut EP "a teenage diary" in July and is featured on the single "On Repeat" with Goody Grace & Cigarettes After Sex.

Lexi, who boasts over 2+ million followers across social media, has created an ever-evolving sound that immerses listeners in the world of the average teenager. Growing up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the 19-year-old contributes artists like Clairo, Tame Impala, Lennon Stella, and Fleetwood Mac to her personable and intimate music inspired by the California sun.

As she experiences life, Lexi finds herself fighting the duality of youth and becoming an adult. Speaking for the voice of Gen-Z, Lexi is personable, honest, and open about her struggles and insecurities. A true artist, her music is timeless. Lexi kicked off the year releasing her breakthrough single "drunk text me" and followed it with "hate to be you."

Watch the new music video here:

Lexi Jayde Upcoming Tour Dates ﻿

4/29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

5/6 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room, House of Blues

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room, House of Blues

5/8 - Austin, TX - Antone's

5/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

5/12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

5/12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre