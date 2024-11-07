News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Levellers Release Live Collective Version of 'Wheels'

Listen to the new cover of ‘Wheels’, the first official track to be released from the Levellers upcoming live album.

By: Nov. 07, 2024
Levellers Release Live Collective Version of 'Wheels' Image
Revered British band the Levellers return with their much-loved acoustic Collective in spring 2025. Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the Levellers Collective will embark on a new 17-date tour of theatres and venues around the country.

To coincide they will also be releasing a brand new live album and DVD, entitled Levellers Collective / Live, on March 7th via On The Fiddle Recordings. Recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire, the film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before. 25 cameras were positioned onstage and around the venue for the recording and sees all the musicians captured in intimate detail as they weave a magical musical landscape for the songs.

This can be seen to wonderful effect on ‘Wheels’, the first official track to be released from the collection. Available to stream and download now, the video for it is also available, taken from the DVD footage at Hackney Empire. 

Originally a full-throttle song on the Levellers’ 2005 album Truth And Lies, this new version showcases how powerful acoustic interpretations can be, expanding the musical palette with added strings, percussion and vocal harmonies from additional members Hannah Moule (cello, vocals), Oli Moule (percussion) and Rae Husbandes (acoustic guitar, dobro, tin whistle, percussion, vocals).

Levellers lead singer Mark Chadwick says, "Previously when we’ve done acoustic shows it’s just been us, with our own unique timings, but working with other musicians in particular, it’s like ‘OK, you can’t mess up’. So we don’t, we really concentrate."

"As a band, we're particularly pleased to make an acoustic show which is totally different to our electric show,” adds Jeremy Cunningham, Levellers’ bass-player. “It allows us to flex our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”

The tracklisting for Levellers Collective / Live is:

1. Carry Me
2. The Game
3. The Lowlands Of Holland
4. Liberty Song
5. Battle Of The Beanfield
6. Wheels
7. Drug Bust McGee
8. Together All The Way
9. Sitting In The Social
10. Man O’ War
11. Julie
12. Ghosts In The Water
13. Born That Way
14. Haven’t Made It
15. England My Home
16. The Cholera Well
17. The Boatman
18. The Road
19. Far From Home
20. Hope Street
21. Down By The River ‘O
22. Just The One

Photo credit: Jason Bell
 



