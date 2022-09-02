Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lefto Releases His Latest Compilation 'The Beauty Is Inside'

Lefto Releases His Latest Compilation 'The Beauty Is Inside'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Belgian DJ and tastemaker Lefto announces his latest compilation album, entitled 'The Beauty is Inside', on BBE Music.

Eclectic sounds ranging across genres and continents make up the 19 gems contained on 'The Beauty is Inside', all deftly linked together by Lefto's unrivalled taste and deep musical knowledge.

"You can't sleep on Lefto! He's always on it..." - Gilles Peterson

As well as showing respect for some somewhat unsung heroes from the past like Ethiopian singer Alemayehu Eshete, South African singer and actress Patience Africa and Spanish composer Pedro Ruy-Blas of seventies fusion band Dolores, Lefto looks to the future, showcasing young soul and electronic artists, including D.C.'s Dreamcastmoe, Pasadena's Qur'an Shaheed, Regal86 from Monterrey, Antwerp's abrahamblue and Elisa Bee from Milan, to name just a few. The album also features an appearance from paladin of the current jazz renaissance Makaya McCraven, and even a track from Lefto himself.

"The Beauty is Inside' is a compilation of original tracks (I personally really like) and tracks from friends who happen to be great artists as well" says Lefto. "They are all pretty much up-and-coming, and deserve more exposure. It has always been my job as a radio man to shine a light on the talented artists who need it the most. We all know how the music industry works, and how hard it is to find your way in that world, so I hope this collection of tracks will give these artists the shine they deserve."

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EPThe Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP
September 2, 2022

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich’s late grandmother who passed the same year.
Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'
September 2, 2022

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, has announced his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson’s first track, “Won’t Take Long,” is available now across streaming platforms.
Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'
September 2, 2022

Jonas Blue and Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.” Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe.
Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'
September 2, 2022

Rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) drops Face of The What, a scorching new mixtape boasting banging beats and hi-voltage raps. Listen via Defiant / Warner Records. With features from PGF Nuk, Bandmanrill, and SleazyWorld Go, it’s a self-contained reminder of why Sha EK is an emerging force in New York hip-hop.
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'
September 2, 2022

The acclaimed rock outfit haveunleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track “Bie Biyelegee.” In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” Watch the new music video now!