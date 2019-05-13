Le Butcherettes Release Latest Video For New Single

After spending the last month touring throughout Europe in support of their latest release, bi/MENTAL Le Butcherettes return to the U.S. The band also releases a new video for the schizophrenic barrage of mother/HOLDS feat. Alice Bag uniting two generations of disruptive femme punk rock goddesses.

Watch Here:

The video was shot in Los Angeles, CA and directed by CocoVera: Alejandra Robles-Luna (Le Butcherettes) and Janelle Obert (Stars at Night). "The concept that we wanted to illustrate is the complexity of a relationship between mother and daughter through the use of different abstract references, such as the umbilical cord that Teri tried to cut, Alice sitting in a school desk while Teri appears dressed as a cow, the screams and fights in the table, etc.," comments Alejandra Robles-Luna.

Teri has previously spoken about her personal struggles with her own mother and the new video will give you a first look into the artists personal life. "mother/HOLDS is an ode to the eternal bound between mother and daughter, despite how volatile and erratic the relationship may be. Sometimes the umbilical cord is never truly cut off. Sometimes the mother's milk is filled with panic too. It was such an honor to be able to work with some of my best friends on this music video, Alice Bag and Alejandra Robles-Luna and Janelle Obert, not only did are they great human beings but such thrilling artists. By the end of the filming shoot on set the experience helped me find a release of tension I've been craving for so long," explains Teresa Suárez Cosío, Le Butcherettes frontwoman.

The iconic Latina punk rock feminist and activist, Alice Bag has been a longtime friend and fan of Le Butcherettes and previously joined the band on-stage at their show in Los Angeles in February to perform mother/HOLDS live for the first time. "Somewhere deep down in our psyches, many of us have had moments when the urge to metaphorically kill our mothers has bubbled up to the surface, times when the unthinkable taboo of matricide is weighed against independence and it feels like a choice between mommy or me. When we were recording this song, I was imagining the long, difficult and painful task of severing the invisible umbilical cord that tightens uncomfortably as we grow into self-reliance," states Alice Bag

Le Butcherettes-Teri Gender Bender (vocals/guitar/piano), Alejandra Robles Luna (drums), Rikardo Rodríguez-López (guitars) and Marfred Rodríguez-López (bass).





Le Butcherettes US Tour Dates 2019

May

02 Los Angeles, CA The Palladium w/ Bikini Kill

03 Los Angeles, CA Lucha Vavoom - Mayan Theatre

04 Los Angeles, CA Lucha Vavoom - Mayan Theatre

05 Los Angeles, CA Lucha Vavoom - Mayan Theatre

10 Pomona, CA Glasshouse w/ L7

12 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre w/L7

14 Austin, TX Mohawk w/L7

16 Dallas, TX Trees w/L7

17 Kansas City, MO Truman w/L7

19 Minneapolis, MN Varsity w/L7

21 Chicago, IL Metro w/L7

22 Columbus, OH Express Live w/7

23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom w/L7

26 Las Vegas, NV Punk Rock Bowling - Bunkhouse Saloon

28 Washington, DC Fillmore w/L7

29 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer w/L7

31 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere w/L7

June

01 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere w/L7

04 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater w/L7

06 Omaha, NE Slowdown w/L7

09 Seattle, WA Crocodile *Headlining show

10 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory w/L7

12 Vancouver, BC Commodore w/L7

14 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom w/L7

July

13 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

August

*W/Social Distortion & Flogging Molly

13 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory w/Social Distortion

14 Houston, TX Revention Music Center w/Social Distortion

16 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheatre w/Social Distortion

20 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE w/Social Distortion

21 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavillion w/Social Distortion

23 Virginia Beach, VA Verterns United Home Loan Amphiteatre w/Social Distorition

24 Philadelphia, PA The Met w/Social Distortion

25 New York, NY Pier 17 w/Social Distortion

27 Buffalo, NY Canalside w/Social Distorition

28 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion w/Social Distortion

30 Westbrook, ME Rock Show w/Social Distortion

31 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage

September

03 Toronto, ON Echo Beach w/Social Distortion

04 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavillion At Nautica w/Social Distortion

06 Steerling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphiteatre w/Social Distortion

07 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavillion w/Social Distortion

08 Minnieapolis, MN The Armory w/Social Distortion

10 Des Moines, IA Water Works Park w/Social Distortion

11 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Stir Cove w/Social Distortion

13 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom w/Social Distortion

17 Missoula, MT Kettle House Amphitheater w/Social Distortion

18 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena w/Social Distortion

20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum w/Social Distortion

21 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater w/Social Distortion

22, Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheatre w/Social Distortion

24 Sacramento, CA Papa Murphy's Park w/Social Distortion

26 Berkeley, CA Greek Theater w/Social Distortion

27 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheater w/Social Distortion

28 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center w/Social Distortion

29 Phoenix, AZ Mesa Amphitheater w/Social Distortion





