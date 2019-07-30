Lauren Jauregui Delivers Surprise Performance At Jammcard's JammJam in Hollywood

Thursday night, at the invite-only Women of Jammcard JammJam event, Lauren Jauregui brought down the house alongside a slew of surprise guests like Chika, Sheléa, Madame Gandhi and Mads Paige. Hosted by Jammcard, the Music Professionals Network, the room was filled with a powerful energy, both onstage and in the audience, were captivated by the one-of-a-kind performance that only takes place at the JammJam. Backing Jauregui, Chika, Sheléa and the other artists who jumped in to perform were some of the top female musicians in the scene, including Nicole Row (Panic at the Disco), Kat Dyson (Prince), Angie Swan (David Byrne/Adam Lambert), Bianca Richardson (Willow Smith), Kyle Moscovich (Macklemore/Kanye West), Bonnie McIntosh (Selena Gomez), Ayla Tesler-Mabe (18 year old guitar influencer), and Victoria Theodore (Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder).

Jauregui, one of today's top artists making waves this year, amplified the jam-packed room with songs like recent singles "More Than That" and "Expectations," along with debuting some new tunes and even covering Lesley Gore's 60s classic hit "You Don't Own Me." Jammcard (intentionally) built her band for the event the day before the performance, keeping Jauregui, her band, and the audience, on the tips of their toes.

Jammcard partnered with She Is The Music (SITM) to curate the special night at Live House in Hollywood. SITM is a nonprofit organization increasing the number of women working in music - songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals. Jammcard is an app that connects the music community by way of an invite-only social network for vetted pros. The booming Los Angeles-founded music tech startup was coined the "LinkedIn for musicians" by Forbes. Jammcard was founded by Elmo Lovano, a well-known drummer and musical director who has worked with Juliette Lewis, Skrillex, James Fauntleroy, Miley Cyrus and Christina Perri, among many others.

The JammJam is a reoccurring exclusive gathering of some of the greatest musicians and music professionals in the world. The most recent JammJam event honored George Clinton who performed alongside Ice Cube, Anderson .Paak, CeeLo Green, Eddie Griffin, Battlecat, plus members of the original Parliament Funkadelic, and even Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers took to the stage (watch here). Other past artists include Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Robin Thicke with the Soul Rebels, Judith Hill, Terrace Martin with Kamasi Washington, and Ty Dolla $ign.

For more information on Jammcard and membership applications, visit jammcard.com.

###

ABOUT LAUREN JAUREGUI:

Lauren Jauregui is an artist, singer, songwriter, creative and humanitarian. The 23-year-old has embarked on the next chapter of her career with the release of her debut solo song "Expectations" via Columbia Records. The track was written by Jauregui and provides fans the first glimpse into new music from the award-winning artist, which will continue to roll out into 2019. Jauregui spent most of 2018 in the studio with writers/producers like Khaled Rohaim, Illangelo, Kid Harpoon, King Henry, Ilsey Juber, and Alex Hope. True to her artistic ethos, this next phase of Jauregui's career finds her fully expressing her creativity in every aspect of her art, from writing songs to conceptualizing and editing videos. In January, Jauregui was included as a 2019 member of Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list. She has been featured on the cover of magazines such as NYLON, Ladygunn, tmrw, Coup de Mainand King Kong Magazine. Outside of the studio, Jauregui has spent much of her life developing her talents beyond being a vocalist, from engaging in political activism and using her wide-ranging social platform as a mouthpiece to share her views. With over 12 million followers across social media, Jauregui understands the power of her platform and her voice as a young member of society. She is politically outspoken and actively involved in protests. She has written several open letters since the 2016 United States presidential election, criticizing Donald Trump and his policies, including the "Muslim ban", calling it "disrespectful to Humanity". She penned an open letter to members of the Republican Party, which was published by Billboard in November 2016. She has marched with students from Parkland, FL for gun reform and has joined them on panels and for media interviews. As she gears up for the release of her debut solo album, she will continue her activism, imploring fans to be vocal about their stances, fight for human rights and get out and vote to make a difference.

Jammcard is the Music Professionals Network. The Jammcard mobile app connects the music community by way of an invite-only social network for vetted pros. The booming Los Angeles-founded music tech startup was coined the "LinkedIn for musicians" by Forbes. Jammcard was founded by Elmo Lovano, a well-known drummer and musical director who has worked with Juliette Lewis, Skrillex, James Fauntleroy, Miley Cyrus and Christina Perri, among many others.



The app is credited for assembling live bands for some of today's biggest acts, such as Gwen Stefani, Zedd, Maren Morris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jason Derulo and Grace VanderWaal, amongst a lengthy list of today's major touring acts and music festivals. Over the last year, the startup gained funding from entertainment mogul Quincy Jones and made warm-welcomed expansions to Atlanta and Nashville. Jammcard also produces original content, their much-known event the JammJam, and now, feature films.

Photo Credit: Rodji Munoz





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You