Larry Fleet Tacks Two More Stops Onto the One for the Road Tour

Tickets will go on sale widely this Friday, September 23.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Due to popular demand, Big Loud's resident soul man Larry Fleet is adding two stops to his first-ever headlining One For The Road Tour today, hitting Bristol, Tenn. and Macon, Ga. in early November with opener Shelby Darrall.

"We're already having the time of our lives on this run...let's have a little more fun! See you soon, Bristol and Macon," Fleet shares.

Tickets will go on sale widely this Friday, September 23, with fan and local pre-sales going live prior. For more information and tickets, click here.

Fresh off his first weekend of the headline stint in the heart of the Midwest, Fleet is flying high touting packed out nights in Omaha, Neb., and Bloomington, Ill., and a sold-out show in Des Moines, Iowa.

"Becoming increasingly known for his grounded and sincere songwriting," (Holler), Fleet's "live acoustic performance...feels like a borderline spiritual awakening" (Whiskey Riff). Saving Country Music raves,"if you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet."

LARRY FLEET'S HEADLINE ONE FOR THE ROAD TOUR

Sept. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. - Old Rock House ^
Sept. 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Joe's on Weed ^
Sept. 24 - Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note ^
Sept. 29 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Stache *
Sept. 30 - Louisville, Ky. - Mercury Ballroom *
Oct. 1 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone *
Oct. 13 - Fort Smith, Ark. - TempleLive *
Oct. 14 - Wichita, Kan. - TempleLive *
Oct. 15 - Pittsburg, Kan. - Kansas Crossings Casino *
Oct. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. - Zydeco ○
Oct. 21 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre ○
Oct. 22 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Signal
Oct. 27 - Alexandria, Va. - The Birchmere ○
Oct. 28 - New York, N.Y. - Gramercy Theatre ○
Oct. 29 - Uncasville, Conn. - Wolf Den
Nov. 4 - Bristol, Tenn. - Paramount Center for the Arts ~
Nov. 5 - Macon, Ga. - Hargray Capitol Theatre ~
* with Megan Moroney

Last week, Fleet dropped a raved-about live performance video of debut single "Where I Find God" featuring labelmate Morgan Wallen captured on the last night of his supporting run of Wallen's Dangerous Tour. Billboard praises how the clip "highlights the similar timbre the two vocalists share," while Country Now calls the performance "a stunning rendition of the song."

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless hours working construction jobs - never losing sight of his dream to make music.

A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road. Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel.

The hard-working family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow up to his aptly titled first project, Workin' Hard. Breakout hit "Where I Find God" - a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power's presence - is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his "emotive vocals" (Billboard) and amassing over 26 million official music video views. Fleet just wrapped a run supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour and launched his first-ever headlining One For The Road Tour last week.

