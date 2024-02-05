Larkin Poe Win GRAMMY Award For 'Blood Harmony'

Larkin Poe – the duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have earned their first career GRAMMY Award with last year's critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at last night's 66th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

"We are so honored to be thoroughly embraced by the blues community,” say Larkin Poe. “We want to send out so much congratulations to the other ladies in 'Contemporary Blues' to help make it a female majority for guitar music!"

Last night's GRAMMY Award triumph capped a busy weekend that also saw Larkin Poe paying tribute to some of their musical heroes, first by joining forces with Melissa Etheridge on Friday night for a powerful performance of “Blaze of Glory” at MusiCares' Person of the Year dinner honoring Jon Bon Jovi.

Saturday then saw Larkin Poe offering up a performance of “Paranoia Blues” at the Americana Music Association's Americanafest Salute To Paul Simon at West Hollywood's historic Troubadour. On Sunday, Larkin Poe helped kick off the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony with an explosive version of Prince's “Let's Go Crazy” along with Sheila E., Jordin Sparks and Pentatonix.

Hailed by American Songwriter as “a roaring, impassioned set that leaves no doubt about who the queens of contemporary Southern blues rock are, and will likely stay, for the foreseeable future,” Blood Harmony is available via Larkin Poe's own Tricki-Woo Records. The album once again affirms the Lovells as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock ‘n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.

Co-produced by Larkin Poe alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband), Blood Harmony fully harnesses the fiery vitality shown in touring across the globe, imbuing songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity. From the feverish guitar work of “Bad Spell” to the soul-stirring “Southern Comfort” and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

Blood Harmony earned Larkin Poe their second career GRAMMY nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” along with enthusiastic applause from such outlets as Esquire, which called the album “gritty and soulful,” and Forbes, which declared it to be “11 songs and 42 minutes of pounding driving guitar and slide guitar virtuosity…There is one problem with listening to an album of Larkin Poe – you just want to listen to more and more Larkin Poe songs.”

“Blood Harmony showcases Larkin Poe's command of the blues,” affirmed No Depression, “and their ability to write and deliver songs that reveal the shadows and light through which we pass in our everyday world. Even in the midst of the blues there still resides hope and joy, and Larkin Poe leads us through to that other side.” The band also performed “Bad Spell” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The New Yorker “Talk of the Town” described their shows as a “master class in massive guitar tone.”

Long praised as one of hardest working live acts on the road today, Larkin Poe spent much of last year on their global Blood Harmony Tour, an epic run featuring top-billed festival appearances, sold-out dates around the world, and their biggest EU/UK headline tour thus far.

Upcoming highlights include a very special show supporting The Black Crowes at New York City's historic Radio City Music Hall (April 27) as well as festival performances at such international events as Tempe, AZ's Extra Innings Festival (March 2) and Miramar Beach, FL's Moon Crush Pink Moon 2024 (April 18-21), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 14), Cambridge, UK's famed Cambridge Folk Festival (July 25-28), and Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 19-22). Additional dates will be announced. For complete details, please visit www.larkinpoe.com/tour.

LARKIN POE - TOUR 2024

MARCH

2 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival *

APRIL

19 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon *

26 – Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest *

27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

JUNE

14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

30 – Augusta, NJ – Rock, Ribs & Ridges *

JULY

4-7 – Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival *

11 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive *

25-28 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Folk Festival *

SEPTEMBER

19-22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

* Festival Appearance

^ w/ The Black Crowes

Photo credit: Maarten de Boer