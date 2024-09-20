Larkin Poe Releasing New Album 'Bloom'; Share First Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – – follow their “Duo/Group of the Year” triumph at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards earlier this week by announcing their eagerly awaited new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24, 2025, via their own Tricki-Woo Records.

Bloom – which follows last year’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Blood Harmony – is preceded by today’s premiere of the new single, “If God Is A Woman,” available everywhere now. The track melds lush sonic landscapes with lyrics that ground listeners in contemporary questions through the blues-soaked sounds of the Mississippi hill country.

“Defying expectation requires great effort,” says Rebecca Lovell, “but the cathartic joy of deeper self-discovery is worth the struggle. ‘If God Is A Woman’ was written as a reminder to resist the typecasting of women, both conscious and unconscious. There are many shades of existence and we had fun painting abstract with this sardonic blues.”

Bloom was first heralded earlier this summer with the genre-bending first single, “Bluephoria,” available now. Described as Rebecca as “a rock ’n’ roll rumination on the duality of the human experience, where suffering and joy intertwine to create meaning,” the track is accompanied by an official music video, filmed in The Blue Room at Nashville, TN’s Third Man Records and streaming now on YouTube.

Presented earlier this week at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, the prestigious Americana Honors & Awards “Duo/Group of the Year” victory marked the latest achievement in what is proving a landmark 2024 for Larkin Poe, beginning earlier this year with their first career GRAMMY® Award, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for 2023’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Bloom now sees the dynamic sister duo venturing further along on their evolving musical journey with a collection of songs that resonate with introspection, authenticity, and a profound connection to their roots in American music. Produced and largely co-written by Megan, Rebecca, and Tyler Bryant, the album marks a significant evolution for Larkin Poe, reflecting a synergy that extends beyond mere musical partnership. Already hailed for the sincerity of their songcraft, the Lovell sisters now place an even greater spotlight on their gift for storytelling, delving deep into personal narratives with universal themes of self-acceptance and individuality against a backdrop of contemporary blues and rock influences. With their distinctive blend of poetic lyricism, masterful instrumentation, and soulful harmonies, songs like the contemplative “Mockingbird” and the gritty punk-energized anthem “Pearls” affirm their willingness to confront current realities while staying true to their musical heritage. A triumphant celebration of the authentic self, Bloom fully cements Larkin Poe’s status as modern torchbearers of American roots music, inviting their ever-growing fan following to flourish and thrive alongside them.

“Bloom” is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world,” says Rebecca, “about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real.” Megan adds, “In one way or another, pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations.”

Long praised as one of hardest touring acts on the road today, Larkin Poe have spent much of their landmark year on a truly epic live schedule that has already included top-billed festival appearances around the world, a US run with Slash’s all-star S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival, and more. Upcoming highlights include a series of dates as special guest on KALEO’s Payback Tour 2024 as well as eagerly awaited performances at Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 22), Ocean City, MD’s Oceans Calling (September 27), and Melissa Etheridge’s Moon Crush “The Sea & ME” in Miramar Beach, FL (May 7, 2025). Additional dates will be announced. For complete details, please visit www.larkinpoe.com/tour.

In addition, Larkin Poe recently kicked off their new “American Girls with Larkin Poe” series on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio (Channel 31), airing weekly with the best of roots rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, blues, and more, plus an exclusive Tom Petty cover in every episode. For schedule details, please see HERE.

LARKIN POE – TOUR 2024/2025

SEPTEMBER

22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

27 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling *

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center ^

OCTOBER

3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre ^

4 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

6 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre ^

APRIL 2025

27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

MAY 2025

7 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush “The Sea & ME” *

* Festival Appearance

^ w KALEO – Payback Tour 2024

Tracklist:

1. Mockingbird

2. Easy Love Part 1

3. Little Bit

4. Bluephoria

5. Easy Love Part 2

6. Nowhere Fast

7. If God Is A Woman

8. Pearls

9. Fool Outta Me

10. You Are The River

11. Bloom Again

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

Comments