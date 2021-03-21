Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lana Del Rey Announces Release of New Album 'Rock Candy Sweet' on June 1

This album comes in response to an article from Harpers Baazar that commented on the singer's behavior.

Mar. 21, 2021  

Lana Del Rey announced on Instagram that she will be releasing a new album titled "Rock Candy Sweet" on June 1st.

This album comes in response to an article from Harpers Baazar that commented on the singer's behavior.

The article criticized Del Rey for building up her career on cultural appropriation, and for "tokenizing her friends and saying she's dated rappers" in an attempt to prove she is not racist.

In response to the article, Lana said that she "wants revenge."

No further details have been released about the album, but you can check out the Instagram post below:


