Lakis Releases New LP 'Daughter Language'

Following the release of her critically acclaimed debut full-length Ferocious with Cavity Search Records (Elliott Smith, Helio Sequence) in 2018, Lakis delivered audiences the highly anticipated Sad Girl Breakfast. Both records were produced by Billy Burke (REL, Luna Lovebad) with additional engineering by Grammy-winning mixer Chris Kasych (Adele, Deftones, Phantogram, HAIM). Both releases have gone on to garner radio airplay on 40+ stations nationwide, and placement on 65+ Spotify playlists. Lakis has also licensed tracks to Dating Painsand The Drunch.

Her newest LP, Daughter Language, was recorded at Seahorse Sound with Billy Burke producing, and Chris Kasych & Samur Khouja (Devendra Banhart, Deerhunter, Chastity Belt) mixing.

Lakis and her full band have toured the West Coast extensively, and have shared bills with Drowse, Coastlands, and Emmet Palaima of Elizabeth Colour Wheel. Most recently, the band played to a sold-out room at Doug Fir Lounge, as well as The Catalyst Santa Cruz, opening for Flor& Winnetka Bowling League. Lauren also performed a pair of solo shows opening for Grammy-nominated legendary rocker Tracy Bonham. The band was set to play SXSW this year as well.

