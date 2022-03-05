Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'After The Rain, You'll Find The Son'

Stephanie Lee aka Lady Redneck released her new single, "After The Rain, You'll Find The Son" on March 4, 2022.

She stated, "It's through the trials of life, the hardest things we go through, quite often that we draw near to the Savior. We find Him and He is always there with open arms."

For the past 3+ years, Stephanie Lee has been releasing her brand of quirky country music. She has racked up nearly 70K Spotify streams on her hits like "I Dented Your Truck" (#1 iTunes South Africa) and "Don't Try To Take Our Guns" (Top 10 UK). Most of these streams occurred in the past 12 months. In the meantime, Ms. Lee has amassed a huge social media following of over 1 million strong. But, it's her faith that remains the most important thing in her life.

Not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve, or let her feelings be known, Lady Redneck is offering up her first Christian single release, "After The Rain, You'll Find The Son." The self-penned track drops at retail on March 4th.

ABOUT LADY REDNECK: For Stephanie Lee aka Lady Redneck, writing songs about her downhome roots and everyday life comes naturally. Raised in a musical family from the small town of Howe, Idaho (population 23), Stephanie grew up playing mandolin, fiddle, bass, guitar and drums, performing all over the pacific northwest in Dusty Boots. The family band sold over 40,000 units! After going solo, Lady Redneck has released numerous original and cover songs to the delight of her more than 1 million social media followers. She is a Josie Music Awards nominee.

Stephanie Lee is a dark chocolate lover and a workout-a-holic. She loves her family, her Savior, and her country. Now living in Texas, she also speaks Spanish and a little Cebuano.

